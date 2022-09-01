Topeka police investigating gunshot homicide reported about 7 a.m. Thursday at 1177 S.W. Lincoln

Topeka police investigated Thursday at the scene where a homicide was reported at 1177 S.W. Lincoln.

Topeka police on Thursday were investigating a gunshot homicide reported about 7 a.m. that morning at 1177 S.W. Lincoln.

No arrests had been made. Police had yellow Crime Scene tape up around the house involved.

The name, age and gender of the victim hadn't been made public.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Police investigate fatal shooting in central Topeka. No arrests made.