Topeka police are investigating after a male youth, 17, was found deceased at S.E. 28th and Adams

Topeka police late Sunday were investigating the death of a 17-year-old male youth whose body was found early Sunday morning in the roadway at S.E. 28th and Adams, said police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

The youth's name wasn't being made public. His cause and manner of death remained under investigation.

Officers were called at about 4:24 a.m. Sunday to the scene on a report that a single-vehicle traffic crash had occurred there, Eubanks said.

Police arrived to find the youth unresponsive in the roadway, where an American Medical Response ambulance crew arrived and declared him deceased at 4:33 a.m., she said.

Eubanks asked anyone with information about the youth's death to email tellpd@topeka.org or call Topeka police investigators at 785-368-9400.

She said anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to p3tips.com/128.

