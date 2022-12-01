Topeka police officer fatally shoots armed suspect. Police shooting is fourth since June.

Topeka police mark off an area in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln Thursday morning after a fatal, officer-involved shooting.

A Topeka police officer Thursday morning fatally shot a man who was carrying a gun and had been driving a stolen car in the alley just east of the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln, a police spokeswoman said.

The names of the man and the officer weren't being made public.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for the city of Topeka. The officer wasn't hurt.

More:Topeka police officer shot in gun battle after pursuing suspect car from earlier homicide

The officer tried to stop the man shortly before 7 a.m. as the man was alone driving a stolen vehicle, Nichols said.

"During the traffic stop, the suspect displayed a gun," she said. "The officer, in fear for their life, fired their gun, striking the suspect."

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was investigating, Nichols said.

Topeka police followed their standard protocol by placing the officer on paid administrative leave while the death was being investigated, she said.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles planned to hold a news conference late Thursday morning near the shooting scene.

Thursday marked the fourth time Topeka police had shot someone since June.

More:Topeka police fatally shot a man as he tried to steal a car with 2 women and a child in it

In the other situations, officers:

• Shot and killed a man they said charged them with a knife June 24 near S.W. 5th and Holliday Avenue. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay subsequently ruled that the officers acted justifiably.

• Shot and wounded a fleeing homicide suspect in a Sept. 29 gun battle near S. Kansas Avenue and 6th.

• Fatally shot a man they said charged them with a large kitchen knife Oct. 13 after attempting a carjacking outside the Kwik Shop at 4500 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

More:Topeka police acted justifiably June 24 in fatally shooting man who had knife, D.A. says

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police officer shoots, kills armed man in central Topeka