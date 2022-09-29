Topeka police officer shot in gun battle after pursuing suspect vehicle from earlier homicide

Numerous shots were fired late Thursday morning in a gun battle near S. 6th and Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka, at the end of a police chase led by a man suspected of having committed an earlier homicide.

One officer, who had been struck once by gunfire, was released after being treated at a Topeka hospital, said Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles.

The body armor that officer wore "took the majority of the impact of the round" and prevented him from being hurt much more seriously, Wheeles said.

The fleeing car was left riddled with bullet holes after it struck a fire hydrant along S.E. 6th Avenue, just east of S. Kansas Avenue, where Wheeles said the driver continued to shoot at police.

The driver, a man, was in critical condition Thursday afternoon at a Topeka hospital, he said.

"He is being guarded by law enforcement," Wheeles said. "He poses no additional risk to the community at this time."

The car's one passenger, a woman, was hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

The names and ages of the three wounded people weren't being released Thursday afternoon.

10 law enforcement officers put on paid administrative leave

Nine Topeka police officers were put on paid administrative leave while the shooting incident was being investigated, Wheeles said at an outdoor news conference held Thursday afternoon near the shootout scene.

One Shawnee County Sheriff's deputy was put on paid administrative leave, Sheriff Brian Hill said at that same conference.

Putting officers on paid administrative leave after they're involved in shooting incidents is standard protocol for both departments.

Wheeles said it was fortunate that a larger number of people wasn't hurt or even killed.

"In this kind of setting, downtown, there's an element of luck when somebody takes this kind of indifference and brings this kind of violence to our community," he said.

Shooting of Topeka police officer followed double shooting

The shootout followed a double shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue, which runs north and south and is located about three blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Story continues

Police were called just after 9:30 a.m. to that location, where Wheeles said one victim died at the scene while the other was taken to a Topeka hospital, where that person was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

The relationship between the suspect and the homicide victim was domestic in nature, said Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The names, ages and genders of the two victims weren't being made public.

More crime newsKansas cop who shot girl while aiming for dog can't claim immunity, Supreme Court rules

Driver fled area 'at a high rate of speed'

Topeka police quickly identified a "person of interest" in the homicide, Wheeles said.

With help from the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, the Topeka Police Department began scouring the city to try to find that man, he said.

Topeka police found the man as he was driving a car about 10:40 a.m., Wheeles said.

The man and car were located near southeast Topeka's Hi-Crest neighborhood, Munoz said.

Officers in a marked police vehicle tried to stop the car, Wheeles said.

The driver fled the area at a "high rate of speed" and went through many adjacent neighborhoods, he said.

Driver fired at pursuing officers

The chase went north as police supervisors pondered whether to discontinue it for safety reasons.

"The pursuit was authorized to continue based on the severity of the underlying criminal offense being first-degree murder, and the danger that the suspect posed to the community at large," Wheeles said.

During the chase, the driver fired gunshots at pursuing officers, he said.

Topeka police asked all available area law enforcement officers to respond with their lights and sirens on, "due to their lives being in danger from the gunfire coming from the suspect's vehicle," Wheeles said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded, he said.

The chase entered downtown Topeka and ended at S. 6th and Kansas Avenue, Wheeles said.

"The suspect continued to fire weapons at the pursuing officers throughout the pursuit, to its conclusion," he said. "Many police vehicles and one officer were struck by gunfire."

Police established crimes scenes afterward at various sites along the car's path where shots had been fired.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating shooting in Topeka

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Thursday to S. 6th and Kansas Avenue, Munoz said.

"The suspect shot several times at law enforcement officers on the scene," and those officers fired back, he said.

The nearby Townsite Plaza, 120 S.E. 6th Ave., suffered window damage from bullets.

S. 6th and Kansas Avenue is about four miles north/northeast of the homicide scene.

More:Topeka police acted justifiably June 24 in fatally shooting man who had knife, D.A. says

'Extreme indifference to life'

The Topeka Police Department is the lead agency investigating Thursday's homicide, Wheeles said.

At the request of Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency investigating the chase and shooting incident that followed, Munoz said.

Wheeles asked anyone who might have video of the circumstances involved to contact the KBI.

"This was a chaotic episode that was the result of a violent suspect who displayed extreme indifference to life and safety of those within my community," he said. "His actions were without regard for anyone else other than himself."

Wheeles said he was proud of Thursday's multi-agency law enforcement response.

"There has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community to the police department, and I am grateful for all who have reached out," he said.

Early Thursday afternoon, Topeka police initiated their walk-in accident reporting procedure, during which police will investigate accidents only in certain, specific circumstances.

That move was made in response to a staffing crunch resulting from Thursday's exchange of gunfire, Wheeles confirmed.

"There's obviously a lot of resources involved in response and investigation," he said.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at (785) 213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Downtown Topeka shootout follows homicide and police chase