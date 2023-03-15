Topeka police find shooting victim after being called to East Topeka hit-and-run crash

Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
·1 min read
Topeka police had yellow crime scene tape up late Tuesday in the area of this house at 1300 S.E. 8th Ave.
Topeka police had yellow crime scene tape up late Tuesday in the area of this house at 1300 S.E. 8th Ave.

Topeka police said they came upon a male homicide victim late Tuesday after being called to the scene of a hit-and-run traffic crash in East Topeka.

The victim's name and age weren't being made public. No arrests had been made.

Police Lt. Donna Eubanks said officers were called about 7:53 p.m. Tuesday to 1300 S.E. 8th Ave. on a report of a hit-and-run accident. That address is at the northeast corner of S.E. 8th and Lime.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.

More:Arrest made in southeast Topeka killing that was Topeka's seventh homicide for January

More:Police make arrests in Christmas Eve homicide death of infant girl in southeast Topeka

Detectives were investigating, Eubanks said.

She asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Tuesday's homicide victim was Topeka's ninth homicide victim this year, with those killings coming in seven separate incidents.

The capital city recorded 18 homicides last year.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: No arrests yet after death of Topeka's ninth homicide victim of 2023

Recommended Stories