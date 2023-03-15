Topeka police find shooting victim after being called to East Topeka hit-and-run crash
Topeka police said they came upon a male homicide victim late Tuesday after being called to the scene of a hit-and-run traffic crash in East Topeka.
The victim's name and age weren't being made public. No arrests had been made.
Police Lt. Donna Eubanks said officers were called about 7:53 p.m. Tuesday to 1300 S.E. 8th Ave. on a report of a hit-and-run accident. That address is at the northeast corner of S.E. 8th and Lime.
Officers arrived to find the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.
Detectives were investigating, Eubanks said.
She asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
Tuesday's homicide victim was Topeka's ninth homicide victim this year, with those killings coming in seven separate incidents.
The capital city recorded 18 homicides last year.
