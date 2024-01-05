Topeka predicted to see 50% to 70% chance Monday of at least 3 inches of snow

Topeka will see a 50% to 70% chance of 3 or more inches of snow early next week, says the Topeka office of the National Weather Service.

"Confidence is medium to high that several inches of snow will accumulate area-wide on Monday and early Tuesday," that office said in a graphic posted on its website.

It predicted snow would fall throughout most of the state, with the chance for 3 inches or more being 70% at Salina, 60% at Dodge City, 50% at Kansas City, Kansas, and 40% at Wichita.

The graphic cautioned that "at least minor changes to the forecast" were expected, including its predicted snowfall amounts.

Snow fell in late November in downtown Topeka as vehicles drove down N. Kansas Avenue.

Legislators reconvene Monday

The weather service had cautioned Thursday that most of Kansas, including Topeka, would see the potential for an "impactful winter storm with accumulating snowfall" Monday and Tuesday,

Kansas legislators will reconvene at 2 p.m. Monday in Topeka.

The weather service predicts Topeka will see a high temperature of 39 degrees on Monday, accompanied by rain before 1 p.m., then possibly rain mixed with snow. Winds are expected to come from the east at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday evening's forecast calls for a low temperature around 26 degrees, with rain and snow. Winds should come from the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a chance of snow through 1 p.m., with a high temperature of 32.

Light snow was expected Friday throughout northeast Kansas, with snowfall amounts expected to range from a trace to 1 inch at Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Holton, Hiawatha, Kansas City, Kan., and St. Joseph, Mo.

