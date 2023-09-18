Topeka property owners will see a tax hike this year. See how much your bill is going up

Despite local governing bodies decreasing or keeping their mill levies flat, most Topeka and Shawnee County residents are poised to see tax hikes of at least a couple hundred dollars.

The owner of a $200,000 home in Topeka city limits and USD 501 boundaries will see their tax bill go up by $261.15, or about 7.5%, this coming year, under mill levy rates approved or under final consideration by local boards.

A mill is $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed, taxable property value.

Although many local boards and taxing organizations sought to keep property tax bills low as local residents struggle with inflation, any tax savings were negated by skyrocketing property values these past few years.

The Shawnee County Appraiser’s office earlier this year estimated that most homes in the county increased in valuation between 7% and 15%, depending on the location across the county.

For sake of comparison, The Capital-Journal calculated hypothetical property taxes using an example of $200,000 home last year that increased in valuation by 10%.

Rates went down in Topeka, but taxes went up

The City of Topeka last week cut its mill levy by 1 mill, down to 37.963. That will still increase taxes by $64.31 for the owner of a $200,000 house last year. The affiliated Topeka Metro kept its rate at 4.2 mills, which results in a $9.66 tax increase.

Shawnee County, likewise, reduced its levy by 1.193 mills to 48.668, which still results in a property tax increase of $84.50.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority, which oversees aviation activities and operations at Topeka Regional and Philip Billard Municipal airports, had the biggest increase — a small 0.641 mills to 2.391. That change will increase a homeowner’s tax bill by $20.24 to $60.49.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, which covers most but not all of the county, decreased its tax rate by 0.711 mills to 8.179 mills, which results in a modest increase of $2.46 in taxes on the value of $200,000 house.

Washburn University — one of the few municipally supported universities in the country — is likely to keep its tax rate flat at 3.450 mills, or about $7.91 in new taxes after property value increases are considered.

Most Shawnee County property owners are in for a sizable increase in taxes this year.

Shawnee County school districts increase tax bills

The Topeka Board of Education last week approved a mill levy of 44.452, down from 46.013 last year and the lowest of all the Shawnee County districts.

Despite a longstanding statewide exemption of 20 mills on the first $40,000 on a home’s property, USD 501’s tax cut still increases property taxes by $68.61 under the example.

Other district’s property tax changes were as follows:

∙ Seaman USD 345: +0.481 mills/$129.79, $1,213.99 total

∙ Silver Lake USD 372: +1.239 mills/+$155.87, $1,309.06 total

∙ Auburn-Washburn USD 372: +1.558 mills/+$166.14, $1,341.32 total

∙ Shawnee Heights USD 450: -0.028 mills/+$117.08, $1,202.93 total

Twenty mills of each school district’s property taxes go directly to the state, which then redistributes those dollars on a per-pupil basis.

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at ‪785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka and Shawnee County property taxes will increase in 2023