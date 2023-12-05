Topeka riverfront is 'blank canvas.' New development initiative seeks ideas from residents

Recent decades have brought a lot of talk but little action regarding the Kansas Riverfront in Topeka.

An initiative launched Tuesday seeks to change that.

The Greater Topeka Partnership, under the direction of the Topeka Riverfront Advisory Council, announced Tuesday it was kicking off the Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan project.

Riverfront activation is a key initiative of Topeka and Shawnee County’s latest community strategy, Momentum 2027, the GTP said in a news release.

A Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan project announced Tuesday is aimed at transforming the city's Kansas Riverfront into a vibrant district.

"The Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan will review existing conditions around the riverfront, develop innovative concepts, and create an implementable activation plan that will enhance the region’s core through diversified live-work-play environments, connected community spaces, and improved quality of place," the release said.

The plan's goal is to establish the riverfront as a vibrant district that supports growth, economic development, connections to nature, recreation and reinvestment in surrounding neighborhoods, it said.

Topeka's riverfront is a 'blank canvas'

“The time to transform the riverfront is now,” said Ashley Gilfillan, director of river strategies for the GTP. “Previous efforts to redevelop the riverfront were well-intentioned but failed to come to fruition. Convergence of the right partners to move this initiative forward has uniquely positioned us to bring the next big idea to life for Topeka now."

Topeka's riverfront is a "blank canvas," Gilfillan said.

"We are partnering with consultant Bolton & Menk, Inc. to transform it into a functional, forward-thinking space that will support a thriving Topeka now and into the future.”

Mankato, Minnesota-based Bolton & Menk is thrilled to be part of the Topeka riverfront transformation, said its strategic development director, Staci Williams.

“We believe all people should live in safe, sustainable, and beautiful communities," she said. "When it comes to reimagining the riverfront, listening to the community and developing an understanding of the various perspectives is vital to creating solutions that work. The project team is committed to ensuring equity and inclusion are considered in both our public process and our design solutions.”

Public input is a key component of the project and will be ongoing through much of the process, Gilfillan said.

“The Topeka community is at the center of this process,” she said. “We achieve the greatest results when all stakeholders — residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations — work together. Strong community input will guide the development of the Riverfront Activation Plan and maximize the once-in-a-generation impact it will bring to Topeka.”

Topeka residents urged to be part of riverfront efforts

The GTP said it is inviting the public to take advantage of digital and in-person engagement activities it will offer in which they will be able to share ideas, opportunities and challenges.

The recently created website MyTopekaRiverfront.com will be updated regularly throughout the project and features news and upcoming-event information, email/text subscription registration, and an interactive comment map, Tuesday's news release said.

Feedback will be analyzed to determine common themes and goals that will then be used to craft a vision for the Riverfront Activation Plan, it said.

