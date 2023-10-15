Topeka has seen extreme spike this year of youths becoming victims of homicide

Five-year-old Zoey Felix couldn't pronounce Sasha Camacho's last name, so she called her "Ms. Cummo," Camacho recently told The Capital-Journal.

Camacho said she responded by stressing to Zoey her last name wasn't "Cummo," adding "I don't call you 'Oey' — I call you 'Zoey' — because that's your name."

In reply, Camacho said, "She would just slap my leg and say, 'You're so funny, Ms. Cummo.'"

Camacho, who was para for a preschool class Zoey formerly attended at Topeka's Shaner Elementary School, now finds herself among those sadly recalling good times spent with children who are now deceased.

Topeka has had 9 child homicide victims this year

Nine children — including three this month, with one of those being Zoey — were killed this year in Topeka. Five of the nine were 10 years or younger.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In contrast, only one of the city's 17 homicide victims last year was younger than 18.

Only one city homicide victim — an unborn child — was younger than 18 in 2017, when Topeka set its current record for most homicide victims in a year, with 30.

'Nothing concerns me more than homicides'

Topeka police have noticed this year's increase in juvenile homicide deaths, police Chief Bryan Wheeles told The Capital-Journal.

"Nothing concerns me more than homicides, and nothing is more of a concern than child homicides," he said.

At the time of Tuesday's interview with Wheeles, Topeka had seen seven child homicide victims so far this year. By Friday, that total rose to nine.

Nine Topekans younger than 18 have been killed in 2023

The following victims younger than 18 years have died of homicide so far this year in Topeka:

• Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, who was fatally shot early Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Lawrence, and Victor Carlton, 17, who was fatally shot late Tuesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue. No arrests have been made in either case. Police haven't said if the homicides appear linked to each other or to the fatal shooting early Wednesday evening of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay.

• Zoey Felix, 5, whom police say died Oct. 2 after she was found suffering injuries that proved fatal near the gasoline pumps at Dillons, 2010 S.E. 29th. An acquaintance of Zoey's family, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, faces charges that include first-degree murder and rape.

• Alonzoe K. Smith, 2 months, who was fatally shot July 14 at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of S.W. Mulvane. A male relative being sought for questioning in the case was taken into custody outside Kansas on charges not related to Alonzoe's death, police said. Formal charges regarding Alonzoe's death have not been filed.

• Aaron Mathis Jr., 16, who died April 26 after being shot April 7 in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue. No arrests have been made.

• Kaleb Lane, 13, who was accidentally shot March 16. A 14-year-old male youth was charged as a juvenile with crimes that included second-degree murder, police said. Details regarding the criminal case against him are confidential.

• Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1, who died with their mother, 30-year-old Genny Fitzpatrick, in a Jan. 20 fire at their home at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Their father, Kyle J. Tyler, faces charges that include three counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and one count of aggravated arson.

• Jackson Tilton, 16 months, who died Jan. 8, four days after he was admitted to a Topeka hospital with severe brain injuries. His mother's boyfriend at the time, Dustin J. Kelley Sr., faces charges that include first-degree murder.

Topeka trying to break cycle of domestic violence

Wheeles doesn't think "trend" is the proper term to use to describe what's happening in Topeka.

"For me, trends transcend more than one year — and definitely more than one incomplete year," he said.

Still, circumstances of this year's juvenile homicide deaths appear to carry on past trends in terms of child homicide deaths often involving domestic violence situations and/or guns, Wheeles said.

Among this year's child homicide victims, at least four deaths allegedly involved a domestic situation and five involved guns.

Wheeles said Topeka's city government this year has stepped up efforts to break the cycle of domestic violence, including by arranging for one prosecutor in the city attorney's office to handle all misdemeanor domestic battery cases, and no other cases.

Meanwhile, the police department has two investigators focusing on domestic violence cases, Wheeles said.

The city is working to ensure support is provided for both victims and defendants in domestic violence situations, he said.

In terms of responsible gun ownership, Wheeles said, the police department provides free gunlocks to the public at its headquarters at 320 S. Kansas Ave., which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Topeka police also work in partnership with the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Wheeles said.

Organizations team up with Topeka police to positively influence youths

Other organizations with which Topeka police partner include Topeka USD 501, for which police provide school resource officers and help educate students about public safety at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning & Careers, Wheeles said.

The department also partners with child intervention groups that put police in a position to positively influence children, he said. Those include Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka and the community-based Strategies Against Violence Everywhere program.

Numerous churches and other community organizations also team up with police on various outreach efforts, Wheeles said.

"This community here partners with its law enforcement agency, and that doesn't necessarily happen everywhere," he said.

Wheeles said he hoped relationships being built through such partnerships today will help reduce Topeka's incidence of child homicide deaths in the future.

The Capital-Journal's Rafael Garcia contributed to this report.g

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka sees spike in child homicide deaths, with nine so far this year