Topeka sees 3.1 inches of snow; forecasters say sub-zero wind chill indices lie ahead

Courts, schools and state government offices were closed Tuesday in Topeka due to decisions made to cope with winter storms, which had brought the city 3.1 inches of snow as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals were reported of 5.1 inches at McLouth, 5 inches at Ottawa, 4.5 inches at Abilene and 4 inches at Lawrence and Ottawa, said Matt Wolters, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

Meanwhile, winds were picking up Tuesday morning in the Topeka area, and forecasters warned that sub-zero wind child indices lie ahead.

A graphic linked to the website of the weather service's Topeka office said wind chills here were expected to be below zero from Friday through Monday, including bottoming out at 24 degrees below zero at 6 a.m. Monday.

Chances of snow were predicted to be 70% Thursday night and 50% Friday.

Wind chill indices dipped to 29 degrees below zero here in December 2022.

The weather service urged residents to make sure furnaces are working well and to check on the vulnerable to make sure they can keep warm.

Bitterly cold weather lies ahead for Topeka, said this graphic posted early Tuesday linked to the website of the National Weather Service's Topeka office.

City street crews were working around the clock

Though Topeka received only 0.8 inches of snow during the first 18 hours of the day on Monday, the prospect of moderate to heavy snow forecast falling Monday night caused classes to be canceled in all unified school districts in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County District Court was closed.

Most state of Kansas employees were sent home early Monday and told not to come in on Tuesday. The Kansas Legislature had reconvened Monday.

Topeka received an additional 1.5 inches of snow between 6 p.m. and midnight Monday, raising that day's snowfall total to 2.3 inches, followed by another 0.8 inches between 12:01 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, it said, winds picked up in Topeka. After coming from the northeast at 9 mph at 11 p.m. Monday, they were coming from the northwest at 21 mph and gusting at up to 30 mph at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An online outage map maintained by the Evergy electrical utility showed 1,319 homes and business were without power at 8:20 a.m Tuesday in the Topeka as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday,

More than 18,000 were without power in the area of Kansas City, Kansas, the map said.

Shawnee County administrative offices were to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the treasurer's office at noon, said Amanda Monhollon, the county's public information officer.

City of Topeka offices were open Tuesday, said city communications director Gretchen Spiker.

City crews had been working around-the-clock and had cleared all major streets within Topeka city limits, she said.

Topeka police implemented walk-in accident reporting procedures late Monday and were responding only to crashes involving special circumstances such as injuries, hit-and-run drivers, impaired drivers or major traffic congestion, said Lt. Jason Schumacher.

All other drivers involved in crashes were asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and report the accidents later by calling 785-368-9551 or going to police headquarters at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

'Ease the freeze'

In anticipation of the bitter cold to come, Topeka's city government urged residents to "ease the freeze" by locating and insulating any exposed pipes that might freeze.

"These could be located in an attic, basement or crawlspace," the city said on its Facebook page. "Insulation will better protect your pipes from cold temperatures."

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka sees 3.1 inches of snow; forecasters say bitter cold lies ahead