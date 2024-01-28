Topeka Vendor’s Market showcases new shops, events for 2024

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans have a lot to look forward to this year at a local shopping center in the downtown area.

KSNT 27 News talked to Zach and Anna Haney, the owners of the Topeka Vendor’s Market, about what locals can expect to find this year. One of the bigger changes fans of the market can look forward to is the addition of a new parking lot with more than 250 spaces to choose from.

“We rent our space from a company in Topeka that owns the entire… buildings down here and they recently just opened a parking lot across the street from us,” Zach said. “It’ll be perfect for large events or just busy shopping days where customers can park their car.”

Anna said ReHome was just recently moved next door to the market. This place offers customers discounted deals on furniture, rugs, pillows and bedding, games and more.

“We also have new shops opening up,” Zach said. “The vendor’s market really is, I like to think of it as an entrepreneurial incubator for small business to where they can really get their footing here. We want to see small business flourish in the City of Topeka and that’s what the vendor’s market is able to offer.”

More than 100 vendors currently call the market home. These are situated on the upper and lower levels of the building they’re located in near the heart of the city. One of the new businesses they’re welcoming to the market is a coffee shop and bakery.

“There’s a few things in the works that we haven’t confirmed yet,” Zach said. “One of the big things is we’re adding a new coffee shop and a bakery. Adam’s Street Coffee and Bakery will be opening within the next month in the front area here. So we still have work to do to get that ready, but we’re excited to add that.”

Three big events Zach and Anna highlighted include the Topeka Oktoberfest, TacoTopia and Kansas Chocolate Festival. While many of these events are still in the planning stages and aren’t slated to take place till later in the year, the Haney’s are still excited to get local conversations started about them. Each of these events will be free with the possibility for ticketed, VIP options.

“All of the events that we do, we try to cater to families in Topeka and just provide a great time,” Zach said.

Zach said people should keep their eyes peeled for fun upcoming pop-up events at the market. He hopes the market can be a place for Topekans to come together by providing live music shows and adding murals to the local scenery as well.

“As small business owners, we just love supporting other small business owners at the vendor’s market as well,” Anna said.

You can learn more about the Topeka Vendor’s Market by following them on Facebook or by visiting it in person at 528 SE Adams Street. If you have any questions, you can give the vendor’s market a call at 785-251-0944 or send an email to hello@vendorsmarket.com.

