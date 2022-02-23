Former Topeka West teen accused of sexually assaulting a classmate charged with 11 criminal counts

A former Topeka West High School student who was the subject of a protest in September has been charged with 11 criminal counts involving five alleged victims.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told The Capital-Journal he will ask a judge to charge the defendant as an adult because of the serious nature of the charges. Kagay isn't making public the teenager's name as he is currently charged as a juvenile, he said.

Topeka West student Grace Gotta, who teamed up with fellow student Emma Brading to organize last September's protest, said Wednesday she felt that its participants and their supporters had finally had their voices heard.

"I am so proud of everyone who came out to help support Em and I that day," Gotta said. "I’m grateful for the courage myself and everyone has had to stand up for what was right. Although long overdue, the wheels of justice are starting to turn, and I’m hopeful that justice will prevail."

What is former Topeka West teen charged with?

Topeka West High School students marched Sept. 17 to protest what they described as a lack of response to allegations of a sexual assault.

The defendant faces charges of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts each of aggravated sodomy and battery and one count each of sexual battery, indecent solicitation, aggravated sexual battery and attempted aggravated sodomy, Kagay said.

”Due to the nature of these offenses and the age of the victims, we are not disclosing additional information at this time,” he said. “We have made that determination to protect the privacy of the victims.”

The defendant was a student at Topeka West for less than one month from August to September of last year, said Aarion L. Gray, director of instructional services for Topeka USD 501, on Wednesday.

"He was not a student at the time of his alleged incident," Gray said. "He was enrolled in (Topeka Public Schools) for less than 30 days."

More than 100 Topeka West students, chanting and carrying signs, took to the streets Sept. 17 to protest what they called authorities' failure to hold accountable the male youth, who they said sexually assaulted a female Topeka West student in July.

Students marched that day from the school at 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Road to the city's Wanamaker corridor to protest what they described as Topeka USD 501's lack of response to allegations regarding the alleged sexual assault.

Passing motorists honked as students held signs demanding action be taken against the teen, whom they said had also sexually harassed female students in the Topeka West parking lot.

Police arrest 17-year-old on probation violation

Topeka police said they had taken a report three days earlier at Topeka West from a victim who said she'd been sexually assaulted by the male youth, who was then 17 years old, in July at a home in Topeka.

The youth was arrested that day and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with an alleged probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction for an unspecified crime, police said.

The defendant has remained in custody since being arrested in September, Kagay said.

