Topeka wind chill index drops to minus 28; city issues weather-related boil water advisory

High winds and devastating cold caused Topeka's wind chill index to plunge to 28 degrees below zero at 11 p.m. Saturday, said the National Weather Service's Topeka office.

Dangerous wind chills were expected to continue through Tuesday morning in northcentral and northeast Kansas, that office said in a graphic linked to the website of its Topeka office.

Meanwhile, weather played a role in prompting Topeka's city government on Sunday morning to issue a precautionary "boil water advisory."

"City of Topeka officials issued the advisory as a precaution after discovering chlorine residual levels at the water treatment plant did not meet the minimum standard required by regulation," said Taylor Bugg, the city's co-interim communications director. "Low water levels and extreme weather have stressed the City’s water system and out of range chemical doses may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination."

The National Weather Service's Topeka office put out this graphic sharing anticipated wind chill indices for Saturday through Tuesday.

What should people do in response to the boil water advisory?

The city in its boil water advisory asked residents to take the following precautions.

• Use bottled water or boil tap water for one minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food.

• Water used for bathing doesn't need to be boiled but adults should supervise children who are bathing to make sure they don't ingest water. People with cuts or severe rashes may want to consult their physician before bathing.

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Dispose of ice cubes. Don't use ice from household automatic icemakers.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• For answers to consumer questions, email Topeka's city government at citycommunications@topeka.org or call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 785-296-5514.

• Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the boil water advisory's impact on their business may email the food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call it at 785-564-6767.

Topeka temperatures fell to minus 6 degrees

Saturday evening's Topeka wind chill index of minus 28 fell just short of the minus 29-degree wind chill index recorded in December 2022 during what the National Weather Service described as a "once-in-a-generation" storm.

Topeka's temperature dropped late Saturday to 6 degrees below zero. It remained at that level Sunday morning, accompanied by a wind chill index of minus 25, the weather service's Topeka office said.

Saturday's low temperature for Topeka was minus 6. That fell short of the capital city's record low for Jan. 13 of minus 15, recorded in 1916.

Arrowhead Stadium set temperature record for a game

The temperature for Saturday evening's NFL playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins was minus 4, the fourth lowest on record for an NFL game. The record is minus 13, set in 1967 during the NFL championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs came away with a 26-7 victory from Saturday's game. That evening's mercury reading broke the prior record for the lowest temperature for a game in Arrowhead Stadium, which had been 1 degree, set during a 1983 contest against Denver and tied during a 2016 game against Tennessee.

