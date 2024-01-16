Topeka wind chill stays at zero or less for 100 hours; boil water advisory still in effect

Topekans coped Tuesday with continuing bitter cold, which was expected to ease somewhat Wednesday, and a boil water advisory expected to last at least through Friday.

The capital city as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had gone 96 straight hours with wind chill indices of zero or less, starting at 6 a.m. Friday, said Kyle Poage, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

The streak reached 100 hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when the weather service said Topeka's temperature was minus 1 and its wind chill index was minus 19. Numerous area school districts had canceled classes for the day.

The weather service predicted the cold would become less bitter on Wednesday, when Topeka was forecast to see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 31.

Topeka's forecast subsequently calls for a low of 16 Wednesday night; a high of 25 Thursday and a low of minus 1 Thursday night, with a 30% chance of snow before midnight; a high of 10 Friday and a low of minus 10 Friday night; a high of 14 Saturday and a low of 8 Saturday night; and high of 31 Sunday and low of 26 Sunday night.

Bitter cold temperatures stayed in the Topeka area as a light snowfall fell Monday afternoon.

Extreme cold triggers boil water advisory for Topeka

Topekans remained Tuesday under a boil water advisory issued Sunday morning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after chlorine residual levels at the city's water treatment plant were found to not meet the required minimum standard, putting the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories are uncommon for Topeka, with none on record as having occurred here in recent years, said Sylvia Davis, the city’s utilities director.

The city’s water system encompasses 60 million gallons, she said.

"Staff discovered a broken PVC gas pipe on our chlorine gas system," the city said Monday in a document posted online sharing answers to frequently asked questions. "We expect it cracked due to the extreme cold temperatures."

The break was located by a city staff member in a pipe atop the roof of the city’s water treatment plant after monitoring of the water involved identified a potential problem, Davis said.

That left the city's tap water unfit for drinking but OK for doing laundry or bathing, city officials said.

The city fixed the problem and was working to begin distributing fresh water throughout its system, said Taylor Bugg, the city’s co-interim communications director.

Due to the large amount of water that was affected, it will take "some time" to ensure all the water is safe for drinking, she said.

Boil water advisories also were in effect Tuesday for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority and Shawnee County Rural Water District 1C, both of which receive their water from the city of Topeka.

How cold did it get in Topeka?

Topekans since Friday had been coping with sub-zero wind chills, which the weather service said got as low as minus 28 at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Topeka's lowest temperature during the cold spell was minus 8, recorded about 5 a.m. Monday.

The capital city hadn't set any temperature records during the cold spell, the weather service said.

The skyline of Downtown Topeka peeks through snow-covered treetops looking west from S.E. Sixth Avenue following snowfall last week.

The weather service doesn't keep wind chill index records, but it said a low wind chill of minus 41 was recorded in December 1989 in Topeka.

That reading wouldn't be so low today, as the formula used now to determine wind chill indices doesn't result in ones being as low as those calculated under the formula that was in effect in 1989.

Solid waste pick-up employees encouraged to dress in layers

Shawnee County's solid waste department was encouraging its employees who provide solid waste and recycling services to dress in layers and take frequent breaks by getting into the cab of their trucks to warm up and hydrate, said Bill Sutton, director of that department.

The county provides personal protective equipment to all its employees, Sutton said.

"As part of our ongoing safety training curriculum, we also provide season-specific training regarding working in extreme weather conditions, which includes conveying symptoms that employees should look for within their own body, and also to closely monitor their team members to proactively identify any unusual signs or actions and immediately notify their supervisor," he said.

Sutton encouraged the department's customers to visit its winter weather web page to read its winter weather policies and see tips regarding winter collection.

How does cold weather affect car tires and batteries?

Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas, urged motorists to pay particular attention to their cars' batteries.

AAA emergency roadside service crews between December 2022 and March 2023 responded to more than 34,000 calls for assistance in Kansas alone, he said.

Car batteries lose a third of their power in freezing weather, and half their power if the temperature drops to zero or below, Steward said.

That's because as the air outside cools, the oil in the car thickens and parts move slower, meaning the battery has to use more power to turn over and start the vehicle, he said.

Colder weather can make it necessary to add air to vehicle tires, Steward added.

As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in a vehicle's tires, making it essential to maintain proper tire inflation, he said.

Warming center remains open

TRM Ministries on Tuesday was continuing to work with partners to offer the Topeka Warming Center in a warehouse it operates at 206 N.W. Norris.

The center plans to remain in operation until noon Friday, provided it has sufficient volunteers to staff it.

The public may volunteer online at Opportunities | United Way of Kaw Valley (galaxydigital.com) or by emailing Jess Barraclough at jbarraclough@uwkawvalley.org.

TRM Ministries, which runs two homeless shelters in North Topeka, opened the center late Jan. 8 to provide refuge and rest for those who are unsheltered and living outside.

