Topeka woman still seeking answers almost 2 years after toddler's suspicious death

Last week's seizure of guns and illegal drugs from a house in west-central Topeka was a painful reminder for Shawna Carter that no one has been charged in the death of her toddler son.

That son, Jameson Mosca, became unresponsive in that same house at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave. on Nov. 9, 2021, the day he died at a Topeka hospital. Jameson would have turned 16 months old the next day.

Topeka police continue to investigate the case as a "suspicious death," Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government, said Friday.

Topeka police are investigating circumstances behind the November 2021 death of Jameson Mosca. Jameson died a day before he would have turned 16 months old.

'Jameson should be here with his siblings playing'

Law enforcement officers seized guns and illegal drugs Oct. 23 from 2411 S.W. 10th Ave. while arresting Christian M. Faulkner, 26, Christopher A. Kuone, 25, and Magan E. Lowe, 45, all of Topeka.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Faulkner and Kuone were present at that house the day Jameson died, Carter told The Capital-Journal.

Carter asks that authorities provide "Justice for Jameson."

She said she lives in Topeka and has four surviving children, a daughter and three sons, one of whom was born in March.

"Jameson should be here with his siblings playing with his new baby brother," Carter said. "We miss him so much."

Topeka police are investigating circumstances behind the November 2021 death of Jameson Mosca, died one day before he would have turned 16 months.

Authorities seized 14 firearms from Topeka house last week

The Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department, executed a search warrant Oct. 23 at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave.

"During the investigation, illegal narcotics and 14 firearms were located," Sheriff Brian Hill said in a news release.

He said officers arrested Faulkner, Kuone and Lowe in connection with one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faulkner also was arrested in connection with the criminal use of weapons.

Kuone and Lowe were released Oct. 23 from the Shawnee County Jail on "own recognizance" bonds of $1,000 each while Faulkner was released a day later on an "own recognizance" bond of $2,500, said Tim Phelps, deputy director, of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

"None of them actually paid any money to get out of jail, but if they forfeit the bond, the court can charge them the face value of that bond," Phelps said.

Jameson Mosca's last name was given as "Carter," the last name of his mother, in this Topeka Police Department report filed last year indicating his death was thought to be first-degree murder.

Jameson Mosca was found unresponsive at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave. in 2021

Jameson was a happy baby who always smiled, his obituary said.

It indicated Jameson died one day before he would have turned 16 months old.

Topeka police said they were called about 11:14 a.m. Nov. 9, 2021, on a report of a medical call at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave., where they found medical personnel treating a boy. That boy, Jameson, was subsequently taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Nicholas Trammell, who was being retained last November as a private investigator by members of Jameson's family, at that time gave The Capital-Journal this account of what happened:

Shawna Carter went to work the morning Jameson died, leaving him in the care of a male acquaintance. That man then went to a store, leaving Jameson in the care of a second man. Jameson then became unresponsive and was taken upstairs to a third man, who had been sleeping. The third man attempted CPR, and emergency workers were called.

The man with whom Carter left Jameson that day apparently took him to the house where Kuone and Faulkner were present at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave., she told The Capital-Journal this past week.

Circumstances are unclear about what happened after that, Carter said.

"At this point, I've heard so many things," she said.

Topeka police report included phrase 'first-degree murder'

Trammell shared with The Capital-Journal last November a copy of a Topeka police report, which alleged that the crime of first-degree murder was committed between 4 and 11:15 a.m. on the day Jameson died at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave.

He also showed the newspaper a copy of a photo taken of Jameson after his death, which appears to show blunt trauma injuries to his face and head. The Capital-Journal opted not to publish that photo.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told The Capital-Journal last November that the investigation into the boy's death remained ongoing. When contacted again this past week, Kagay referred questions to the Topeka Police Department.

Nichols provided the department's response to the newspaper on Friday.

"Once TPD investigators received the autopsy report from the coroner’s office, the police report was changed from first-degree murder to a suspicious death," she said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Residents may submit anonymous tips through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers or email Topeka police investigators at telltpd@topeka.org.

Case that included kidnapping and rape charges was dismissed

Meanwhile, Kagay's office announced last December that Kuone had been charged with crimes linked to an incident that allegedly involved rape and the taking of two hostages.

That office gave this account: Police responded on a call indicating two people were being held hostage at a central Topeka apartment complex. There, they found a man with facial injuries running out of an apartment, in which they had found a woman who had been beaten and sexually assaulted, though the assailant had already fled. Kuone was later arrested.

Kagay's office charged Kuone with two counts each of aggravated kidnapping, making a criminal threat and aggravated criminal sodomy and one count each of rape, aggravated robbery, sexual extortion, aggravated intimidation of a witness, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

"The case was dismissed without prejudice (meaning it can be refiled) in December after the victims left our jurisdiction," Kagay told The Capital-Journal on Thursday. "We made several attempts to locate and contact them. If anyone knows their location, they should contact my office or law enforcement."

The district attorney's office may be reached at 785-251-4330.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka drug raid a painful reminder of woman's toddler son's death