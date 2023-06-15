Topekan arrested after Amber Alert was previously charged with victimizing a boy involved

Dontresha S. Thomas, 30, of Topeka, remained an inmate late Wednesday in the Shawnee County Jail.

A Topekan who triggered a June 5 Amber Alert by taking her four children from their home already faced charges for crimes that included aggravated battery allegedly victimizing one of them, a 10-year-old boy.

Topeka police said those children were safely located and Dontresha S. Thomas, 30, was arrested in the 1300 block of N.E. Winfield Avenue after she took them that day from their home at 2105 S.E. Swygart Ave.

The children included two girls and two boys, all ages 5 to 12, said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which issued the Amber Alert.

Thomas was charged June 7 in Shawnee County District Court with four counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count each of making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer, court records say.

Thomas remained an inmate late Wednesday in the Shawnee County Jail. Records showed she was being held on a $100,000 bond.

What happened in the prior case?

Court records say authorities prior to her June 5 arrest had tried unsuccessfully to contact Thomas about felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property filed against her on May 25.

The alleged victim in that Shawnee County case was a 10-year-old boy, who then became one of the subjects of the June 5 Amber Alert, court records show.

The complaint says Thomas on March 21 caused felonious physical contact with that boy "using a deadly weapon, and/or in a manner whereby great bodily harm, disfigurement or death could have been inflicted."

Thomas that day also did damage estimated at between $1,000 and $25,000 to a "window, screen, and/or TV" owned by that boy, the complaint said.

