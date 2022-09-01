Topekan sentenced to more than 3 years in prison in drunken driving crash that killed his cousin

A Topeka man whose drunken driving crash last year claimed his cousin's life was sentenced Thursday at the Shawnee County Courthouse to three years, two months in prison for involuntary manslaughter committed while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Topeka man whose drunken driving crash last year claimed his cousin's life was sentenced Thursday to three years, two months in prison for involuntary manslaughter committed while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann imposed that sentence upon Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, 40.

Carreto-Orozco had pleaded no contest regarding the July 2021 crash that killed his cousin, 37-year-old Erasmo Cruz Ramirez-Soto.

That crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. July 24, 2021, near S.E. 29th and Adams, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Ramirez-Soto was riding in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carreto-Orozco when it left the road and struck a business sign, Kagay said. Ramirez-Soto died at the scene.

'I promise not to consume alcohol again'

Ossmann noted Thursday that Kansas sentencing guidelines required Carreto-Orozco to be sentenced to serve at least three years, two months in prison unless there were substantial and compelling reasons to depart from that.

Pantaleon Florez, Carreto-Orozco's attorney, asked Ossmann Thursday to put Carreto-Orozco on probation.

Florez noted that Ramirez-Soto's girlfriend, Karina Gonzalez-Gomez, had asked that Carreto-Orozco not be sentenced to prison.

He said Carreto-Orozco had taken responsibility for his actions, is amenable to rehabilitation and had made a commitment to abstain from alcohol and other illegal controlled substances.

Speaking through an interpreter, Carreto-Orozco said, "I regret what I did and I promise not to consume alcohol again."

Judge wasn't convinced

But Ossmann said he wasn't convinced Carreto-Orozco had taken responsibility, stressing that he pleaded "no contest" in the case instead of "guilty."

He added that more than a year after the fatal crash, Carreto-Orozco still hadn't begun taking classes or receiving treatment for his drinking problem.

Carreto-Orozco had "done nothing beyond trying to reach out and schedule something," Ossmann said.

Story continues

Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Brandon Farnham asked that Carreto-Orozco be sentenced to prison, saying, 'This is a serious offense."

Victim and defendant lived together

Carreto-Orozco came to Topeka in 2006 from Guatemala and is employed as a dishwasher by a Mexican restaurant, El Mezcal, according to court documents.

Ramirez-Soto came to Kansas in 2017 and began living with Carreto-Orozco within three months, and Gonzalez-Gomez moved in with them in 2018, those records say.

"Cesar and Karina continue to live together and support each other," they said.

Ossmann gave Carreto-Orozco until 5 p.m. Sept. 16 to get his affairs in order before reporting to the Shawnee County Jail to begin his sentence.

Carreto-Orozco may have as much as 15% removed for any good time credits he may earn in prison, Ossmann said.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Cesar Carreto-Orozco sentenced in drunken driving death of his cousin