Topekan sought less time after drunken driving crash paralyzed daughter — to court's wrath

The drunken driving dad who permanently paralyzed his daughter in a Father's Day crash failed to convince the Kansas Court of Appeals that the punishment for his seventh DUI is too much.

Jimmy Dean Landis crashed after consuming "a significant amount of tequila" and driving at nearly three times the legal limit. The wreck left his then-6-year-old daughter Zoey Landis unable to walk ever again and needing help bathing and using the restroom.

Landis, age 38, is being held in Lansing Correctional Facility with an earliest possible release date of June 25, 2043.

"Landis' selfish behavior and actions have imprisoned and encased his daughter within her own body due to her paralysis," the appellate judges wrote. "As the district judge pointed out, this is a heinous act. Indeed, it is a heinous act because his daughter's paralysis will deprive her of a chance to grow up and play like many other young children her age."

The unanimous Sept. 22 ruling came from Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Judge Henry W. Green Jr. and Judge Stephen D. Hill.

Landis was driving a car that left the street and hit a tree in the 5100 block of S.W. Burlingame Road on June 20, 2021. After the wreck, he threatened and attacked law enforcement and medical personnel while also resisting a blood test, which required him to be held down by four officers, the court wrote.

The blood test results showed his blood alcohol level was 0.21%.

The crash left Zoey Landis permanently paralyzed and with other medical complications. The wreck also hurt his then-5-year-old son, Zackory Landis, who had relatively minor injuries. The children didn't live with their dad but were spending time with him for Father's Day.

Landis pleaded guilty in January 2022 to six felony crimes, two misdemeanors and one traffic infraction. He was sentenced that April to 26.5 years in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office asked then-District Judge Rachel Pickering to impose a stiffer sentence than the 11 years, four months maximum that sentencing guidelines called for. Landis tried to get a softer sentence, arguing in part that "he felt deep remorse and would work to remain sober."

Landis appealed the upward durational departure imposed by Pickering, arguing that she abused her discretion and the aggravating factors weren't supported by the evidence. Part of his argument, that his young children weren't "particularly vulnerable," was called "repugnant to reason" by the appellate court.

Pickering found his crimes to be "especially heinous," in part due to his six prior DUIs, though Landis argued that his drunken driving history didn't count as heinous. Prosecutors said "a seventh DUI alone is a heinous act." The appellate court wrote that "Landis has no way of escape from the heinous way he committed these crimes."

The court wrote that the girl's mother said in a victim impact statement that "Landis had taken the sparkle from their daughter's eye," and the daughter wrote a letter that said, "Why did you not love us enough, daddy?"

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI crash denied lesser sentence