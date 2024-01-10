Topeka's mayor, council learn about viaduct work, planned city/county homelessness meeting

Underground infrastructure work linked to the project to replace downtown Topeka's Polk-Quincy Viaduct may require the Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue bridges to temporarily close.

The city staff is looking at how it can do the work involved with "the least amount of impact," city utilities director Sylvia Davis said at Tuesday evening's meeting of the Topeka City Council.

"We may very well have to do it," she said of the closures. "We'll just have to keep it as short as possible."'

This rendering provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation shows the anticipated appearance of the replacement Polk-Quincy Viaduct set to be constructed between 2025 and 2027 in downtown Topeka

County commission, city governing body to discuss homelessness

Davis gave the mayor and council an update at Tuesday's meeting regarding utility relocation work being done as part of the viaduct replacement project.

Near the end of Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Mike Padilla announced the Shawnee County Commission and Topeka's governing body, which consists of the mayor and nine council members, will hold a joint meeting to discuss local initiatives regarding homelessness from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

Padilla said the meeting would give city and county elected officials a chance to gather in the same room and "hear the same information at the same time."

Actual construction on viaduct to start in spring 2025

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project for which the mayor and council heard an update Tuesday seeks to improve safety by replacing and flattening out Interstate 70's sharp curve near S.E. 3rd Street while moving to the north the stretch of highway that currently runs to the west of that curve.

The curve was created when KDOT in 1963 built the viaduct, an aging, elevated four-lane segment of I-70 that runs between S.W. Polk and S.E. Quincy streets.

Actual construction is tentatively set to begin in the spring of 2025 and end in the fall of 2027.

The project includes the relocation of more than 7,000 feet of sanitary sewer line, more than 6,000 feet of water line and more than 2,600 feet of storm sewer line, Davis said Tuesday evening.

Utility relocation work is expected to be completed by the end of January 2025, she said.

Davis said the city initially bid out all the utility relocation work as one project and received an "astronomical" bid of almost $50 million, which was almost $30 million more than its engineer's estimate.

But staff members made some tweaks to the project, did some redesign and divided the work into six smaller projects, for which the city was able to get smaller bids, Davis said.

The project is currently on pace to come in at a cost of about $19.5 million, which is less than the engineer's estimate of about $22.1 million, she said.

She cautioned that the city could see still some unexpected increases in expenses, as some of the infrastructure involved is nearly 100 years old.

Councilman Neil Dobler, a recently retired engineer, expressed amazement that the city's cost for the work essentially went from $50 million to $20 million.

"Wow," he said. "That's huge."

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka viaduct work, joint city/ county homelessness meeting discussed