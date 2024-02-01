Topeka's water mains are breaking at higher rate in wake of extreme temperature changes

Topeka water mains are breaking significantly more often than they used to.

Over the past 10 years, the city averaged 46 water main breaks per month.

But in 2023, the city saw a total of 777 water main breaks, which averages out to 64.75 per month.

That's much higher than what the city usually sees, city utilities director Sylvia Davis told The Capital-Journal.

"We always see an uptick when it gets really, really cold out or — on the opposite side of that — really, really hot because of that ground shifting the soil conditions," she said. "But this year we have seen a huge number of breaks increased from the last several years."

The city's record for water main breaks in a year is 1,009, set in 2000, according to Capital-Journal archives.

The city currently has 21 water distribution crew workers, with another eight open positions.

What's causing more water mains to break in Topeka?

Among the main factors that cause main breaks are extreme hot or cold temperatures. Freezing weather typically causes expansion and contraction of the pipes.

The effects of aging and the amount of stress on those pipes can become too great, causing a main to break, Davis said.

Water main breaks were particularly prevalent as Topeka wind chills stayed at zero or less for a 104-hour period that ended on Jan. 16.

Between Jan. 12 and 18, 58 individual water main breaks were reported to the city, records show. During the same time frame, crews repaired 33 breaks.

What's the general nature of the breaks Topeka is seeing?

"The biggest pattern we're seeing right now is what they call a "break around," where the pipe is broken all the way around, instead of a little fracture here or there," Davis said.

"And usually that break around is caused by the ground shifting, and we're seeing it everywhere," she said. "It's all across town in all of our zones."

In dealing with breaks, city employees are capable of using valves to isolate sections of water main, Davis said.

"So, if we have a water main break in a residential area, we'll go to the nearest valves, shut them down so that we can only shut off water to as few of the people as possible," she said.

When multiple breaks occur — and if valves aren't working or are breaking — then such a shutoff might need to expand into surrounding areas, which may impact many more customers than was originally anticipated, Davis said.

High-priority water breaks come first

Water main break repairs are prioritized based on how much water is flowing from the main, how many customers are affected and the amount of property damage occurring.

"It really takes a lot of people to try to manage all of these breaks," Davis said. "We are trying to tackle this as best we can. We have our crews on the ground trying to repair these active breaks, and at the same time, we have people that are planning projects.

"The next three years we have over 13 miles of water lines scheduled to be replaced."

The more the city can focus on getting more lines installed, the better off residents will be, Davis said.

"Relief is coming," she said. "It's just not going to be soon enough for everyone."

City officials encourage the public to report water main breaks by calling 785-368-3111.

