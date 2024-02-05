Topgolf construction has begun in Ridgeland. See when it will open

Gabriel Prado has confirmed that heavy machinery is on site Monday and dirt is being turned where a Topgolf development is slated to be built in Ridgeland.

Prado, the CEO of PraCon Global Investment in Jackson, which is spearheading the project, said a groundbreaking could happen as soon as the end of the month.

“While I cannot share the specific details, I can tell you that we are working for a groundbreaking ceremony in February for Prado Vista at Ridgeland," Prado said Monday. "This project has been in the works for over two years, and I am very grateful for all of the people that were involved in the public and private sector to get it to the finish line. Mississippi is land of winners, and we are showing the world the momentum that those winners are building.”

PraCon Global Investment Group is looking to anchor a mixed-use development with the golf entertainment center. Topgolf will serve as anchor of Prado Vista at Ridgeland, a 77-acre mixed-use development that will include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

Sur La Table close to opening: Sur La Table to open first Mississippi location. See where and when

Tico's new location: Iconic Tico's Steakhouse opening new location. See where

Ridgeland's Board of Aldermen approved a special overlay district in 2023 that paved the way for a development that will include the Topgolf.

While Topgolf is the drawing card for the development off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, the project has grown to include a national grocery store chain, an entertainment venue, shopping and upscale living accommodations.

Topgolf will serve as anchor of Prado Vista at Ridgeland, a 77-acre mixed-use development that will include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

Rendering of the future Topgolf Jackson sports entertainment venue.

While Topgolf will be the first groundbreaking on the development, anyone else wanting to do business there will still have to go through the normal permitting process, site-plan approval process and architectural design process.

Despite work having commenced on the property, based on timelines from other Topgolf construction, it likely will be December before anyone will drive their first golf ball down the Topgolf fairway.

"This is really a perfect development for Ridgeland," Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said previously. "Ridgeland has the reputation of being progressive and having top-notch developments as the TownShip (at Colony Park) shows, as Renassaince shows and as Cosco shows. This is just another development that proves we are top of the line. We are leading the state in providing what is right and that is providing great services for our citizens through having great developments."

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Topgolf in Ridgeland MS construction begins