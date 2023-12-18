Topgolf year-round driving range in West Des Moines could open next year

The Topgolf planned for West Des Moines is expected to be open by the end of 2024, according to the city's community and economic development director.

Topgolf offers climate-controlled, computer-tracked driving ranges with food and beverage service. The city issued a building permit for the project in November, with a valuation of $13 million.

The company announced in June 2022 its intention to build a 72-hitting bay facility on the northwest corner of Mills Civic and Jordan Creek parkways in West Des Moines. Plans for the site were submitted to the city in July.

Renderings provided to the city of West Des Moines in July 2023 depict the Topgolf planned for the northwest corner of Jordan Creek and Mills Civic parkways.

The 12-acre site is south of Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh and east of IMT Insurance.

West Des Moines' Topgolf will be much smaller than the typical 105,000-square-foot facilities found in larger markets like Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; and Denver, Colorado.

Plans approved by West Des Moines officials in October show about 35,500 square feet of usable floor space between two levels. That will include eight hitting bays in luxury suites — four luxury hitting bays on each floor.

Plans also show a covered patio and outdoor patio attached to the restaurant and bar area on the ground floor.

Ryan Moffatt, West Des Moines' community and economic development director, said in mid-December that the Topgolf should be open in fall to early winter 2024. The project's developer is Richard Hurd, president and founder of Hurd Real Estate.

This will be Iowa's first Topgolf, a popular concept that has found success in larger markets across the country.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said in a news release announcing the project last year that he and other Topgolf executives are "thrilled to be joining the Des Moines community and look forward to welcoming our new players to Topgolf in the near future."

"Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and the Des Moines area is the perfect place to kick off our growth within the state," he said.

Meanwhile, at 5055 Merle Hay Road in Johnston, the 36-hitting bay Bombers entertainment complex using TopGolf's proprietary technology, Toptracer, also is expected to open in 2024.

