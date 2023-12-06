Topgolf in San Diego one step closer to reality

SAN DIEGO — Topgolf could make its way to San Diego. The Port of San Diego voted on a non-binding term sheet that allows them and Topgolf to negotiate a potential lease agreement.

The topic has garnered a lot of attention in excitement and opposition.

Topgolf is one step closer to possibly coming to San Diego’s bayfront. The Port of San Diego approved signing a term sheet with Topgolf.

The board also voted to create an entertainment district to encourage other concepts, like Topgolf, to come to the area.

The term sheet with Topgolf allows both parties to negotiate a potential lease agreement. The term sheet lays out a proposed lease of 20 years with options to extend up to 40 years.

The proposed project is a three-story social driving range on 9.5 acres of East Harbor Island.

Currently, rental car parking lots are at the location of the proposed Topgolf.

“We believe we are a very solid natural fit to fulfill the goals of the east harbor re-development, to enjoy bringing the community together,” said Matt Smith, a representative on behalf of Topgolf.

Several people told the board commissioners they were on board with the proposed project because of its economic benefits.

“Also allowing our carpenters and other working families to put food on the table and have that roof over their families’ heads,” said Fransisco Pena, a carpenter working in San Diego.

Keri Kapich, with the San Diego Tourism Authority, told the board commissioners that Topgolf will add some fun for tourists.

“And we see that this venue would serve as a premier location for corporate group and entertainment events,” said Keri Kapich, Chief Operations Officer for the San Diego Tourism Authority.

However, several people voiced reservations and concerns about the proposed Topgolf. Bill Tippets, one of the opposing voices, argues that Topgolf does not benefit the San Diego Bay.

“(People) have no public access, no tideland values, they diminish if not dismiss the value of public tidelands,” said Bill Tippets, who opposes a proposed Topgolf project.

“And I think to approve this non-binding lease agreement puts the cart before the horse,” Tippets added.

Nicole Burgess, who lives in Point Loma and rides her bike downtown daily, shares those environmental concerns.

“Ask yourself if this kind to our planet is the best decision for our future,” said Nicole Burgess, who lives in Point Loma.

Tuesday was not a final vote, nor is the board approving Topgolf to come to San Diego yet.

As part of the planned re-development for the area, the Port will add 11 more acres of waterfront parks and promenades.

