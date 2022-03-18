Topical Steroid Withdrawal, Explained

Tonya Russell
·4 min read

The facts about a skin condition that has gone viral on social media

By Tonya Russell

A recent social media trend is raising awareness—and perhaps stoking fears—about a relatively rare and potentially debilitating condition known as topical steroid withdrawal (TSW). As of mid-March, there had been more than 168 million views of TikTok videos with the hashtag #topicalsteroidwithdrawal, which show dramatic footage of people—many of them young—with red, cracked, scaling skin on their faces, torsos, and feet describing the challenges of dealing with this often painful condition. We spoke with a dermatologist and a family medicine practitioner for a better understanding of TSW and to put the condition into perspective.

Photo: Getty Images

What Is TSW?

Topical steroid withdrawal “is a real and difficult-to-treat phenomenon that can occur while treating any chronic skin rash with topical steroids,” says Jeffrey S. Fromowitz, a dermatologist in Boca Raton, Fla. (Topical steroids are commonly used to treat eczema, as well as other skin conditions, such as acne and psoriasis.)

“When the person seems to be doing well and wants to stop treating the rash, upon withdrawal of the steroid medication, the area previously treated can become severely inflamed, sometimes even worse than the rash that was being treated,” Fromowitz says.

Symptoms of TSW include red skin that burns, stings, cracks, peels, itches, and displays pus-filled bumps. These generally begin to appear in the days and weeks after ceasing steroid treatment; recovery can take many months. Research into the condition is in the early stages, and not all dermatologists agree on the causes of TSW, how to diagnose it, or even that it exists. (Some doctors believe topical steroid withdrawal could be a flare-up of the condition the steroids were being used to treat.)

How Common Is Topical Steroid Withdrawal?

While the National Eczema Association reports that the number of people affected by TSW is difficult to determine, the physicians we spoke with say that very few people who use topical steroids will ever suffer from this complication. Michael Rogers, MD, who practices family medicine in New Jersey, says that he frequently treats eczema patients—many of them with topical steroids—and has only once in his 40-year career seen a case of TSW. He says it was a severe case in a patient who had used topical steroids for most of her life and discontinued them when she decided to become pregnant. “It took a year for her symptoms to improve,” Rogers says.

Who Is Most at Risk for TSW?

According to the National Eczema Association, a review of medical literature on topical steroid withdrawal suggests that individuals who use topical steroids for extended, uninterrupted periods and who increase the amount and potency of the medication over time are most susceptible. “Typically, the higher the potency of the medication, the more likely this condition is to occur,” Fromowitz says. A 2015 review published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that most reported cases were among women, with relatively few cases among patients ages 18 and younger. The face was the part of the body most prone to developing a rash or peeling from TSW.

Reducing the Risk of Topical Steroid Withdrawal

The surest way to avoid TSW is to not use topical steroids to treat eczema or other skin conditions, Fromowitz says, adding that they are the only thing that provides relief for many with severe eczema. According to the National Eczema Association website, topical steroids are effective and inexpensive, and they have been used to treat eczema for more than 50 years. Fromowitz says that a board-certified dermatologist can help a patient develop strategies to minimize the risk, including limiting the duration of steroid use or lowering the strength of the medication. “In recent years there have been nonsteroidal topical alternatives” that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat eczema rashes, without the risk of TSW, he says.

Rogers recommends steps many people with mild to moderate eczema can take to help minimize symptoms on their own. “I tell the average eczema patient in the wintertime to stop with the long showers. The warmer the water the better it feels, but warmer water dries out the skin and tends to make it worse.” For those with a severe case of eczema, he recommends even turning the water off, lathering up, then turning it back on only to rinse.

For those who are on topical steroids, he recommends “wet wrap therapy,” or placing a warm, damp cloth over the area to aid in absorption. According to the National Eczema Association, this can help the topical medications work better.



More from Consumer Reports:
Top pick tires for 2016
Best used cars for $25,000 and less
7 best mattresses for couples

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2022, Consumer Reports, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • UK police officer, jailed for murder, charged with more sex crimes

    A former London police officer, who was jailed for life last year for a rape and murder that horrified the nation, was charged on Friday with four new counts of indecent assault which took place just weeks earlier. Wayne Couzens, 49, whose job was to guard diplomatic premises, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home from visiting a friend in March last year, using his police credentials to force her into his car. His actions provoked anger at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women, and he was told he would go to prison for life with no chance of parole.

  • Doing This Before Bed Could Lower Your Risk for Heart Disease and Diabetes, New Research Says

    Good news: It’ll only take you a few seconds.

  • You’re retired. That means no more age discrimination at work. So does ageism still affect you?

    Freed from their job, where younger bosses and colleagues might view older staffers as slow, brittle and set in their ways, retirees may assume that they’re in the clear. Ageism—where people battle stereotypes or prejudice due to their age—manifests itself in healthcare delivery, consumer transactions and social interactions. While some retirees are ultra-sensitive to it, others don’t notice or shrug it off.

  • How Long Should It Take to Grieve? Psychiatry Has Come Up With an Answer.

    After more than a decade of argument, psychiatry’s most powerful body in the United States added a new disorder this week to its diagnostic manual: prolonged grief. The decision marks an end to a long debate within the field of mental health, steering researchers and clinicians to view intense grief as a target for medical treatment, at a moment when many Americans are overwhelmed by loss. The new diagnosis, prolonged grief disorder, was designed to apply to a narrow slice of the population who

  • The Best Store-Bought Frostings That Taste Totally Homemade

    Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to make the homemade dessert you offered to bring to the dinner party or those cupcakes you volunteered to make for the bake sale. We’ve all been there. And for times like these or moments when you’re just craving cake but don’t feel like softening butter […]

  • Psaki Launches Misleading Attack on Tom Cotton over Ukrainian Aid

    Jen Psaki launched a misleading broadside against Senator Tom Cotton on Friday, arguing that he opposes sending military aid to Ukraine.

  • Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

    California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday. Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres (303,514 hectares) of farmland, will get just 5% of what they've requested this year from state supplies beyond what's needed for critical activities such as drinking and bathing. Mandatory restrictions on using water for outdoor activities like landscaping and other purposes may come from local water agencies as they continue to grapple with limited supplies, said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

  • Landfill cleanup slowed after more nuclear waste found

    Nuclear waste buried in a Missouri landfill that sits near an underground smolder is more extensive than first believed, and is part of the reason the $205 million Superfund project that began nearly four years ago has been delayed, an Environmental Protection Agency spokesman said Friday. The EPA announced a plan in September 2018 to remove some of the radioactive material at West Lake Landfill in the St. Louis suburb of Bridgeton, and cap the rest. The EPA originally estimated the project would take about four years but now offers no timetable.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly targets to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country are met, among other factors. Moderna on Thursday sought emergency use authorization from U.S. health regulators for a second COVID-19 booster shot, as a surge in cases in some parts of the world fuels fears of another wave of the pandemic.

  • President Biden trying to convince China not to support Russia's war in Ukraine

    President Biden is trying to convince China not to support Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a rally in Moscow saying his country "will prevail." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

  • Texas declares state of emergency as wildfire forces evacuations

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide.Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire scorched upwards of tens of thousands of acres over the past two days, the New York Times reported. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Firefighters r

  • Cities are switching to "smart" rat control

    Forget toxic pesticides: The next generation of urban rodent control relies on internet-connected traps that shock or impale a rat or mouse before isolating it in a chamber for disposal.Why it matters: Rat complaints have surged in the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns, and cities are cracking down with renewed vociferousness, appointing "rat czars" and prioritizing citizen complaints about rodents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The new Internet of Thin

  • Home Buyers Are Facing a Triple Threat

    The Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates adds pressure to housing prices that were already rising fast, writes Clare Losey.

  • Homebuyers Are Leaving These 5 Big Cities, Relocating to These 5 Big Cities — Experts Weigh In

    The pandemic has people itching to move. Of course, there is always some percentage of people who are looking to relocate anyway, but a recent report from Redfin shows the share of homebuyers...

  • Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID cases as city promised fewer restrictions

    Hong Kong reported about 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as health experts called for a clear way out of a "zero COVID" policy that has left the city isolated. Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks. But restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, quarantine of up to 14 days for residents returning to Hong Kong, and the closure of schools, gyms, beaches and other venues, have frustrated many.

  • Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

    If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot - especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an

  • Black Women Are Celebrating Their Hair’s Versatility And Unique Textures With This Hashtag

    The #thisismytexture trend on TikTok is a celebration of how versatile natural hair and protective styling can be and showcases the various hair textures Black women may have.

  • Addicted to Coffee? 9 Symptoms of Caffeine Withdrawal and How to Treat Them

    Symptoms of caffeine withdrawal may include nausea, depression, and insomnia. Experts share how to treat each, the timeline, and how to give up coffee for good.

  • Plant City man helps Ukrainian refugees

    Plant City man helps Ukrainian refugees

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.