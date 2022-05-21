Topless woman storms Cannes Film Festival red carpet to protest against Russian rapes in Ukraine, photos show

A protester on the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2022. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A protester stormed the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, photos show.

The topless woman had Ukraine's national colors and "stop raping us" painted on her body.

French feminist group SCUM says she was there to denounce sexual violence in Ukraine.

A topless protester stormed the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Friday to protest against the alleged rapes by Russian soldiers of Ukrainians, photos show.

The woman tore off her clothes on the red carpet right before the premiere of George Miller's "Three Thousand Years Of Longing," The Daily Mail reported.

A woman with the Ukrainian national colours and "Stop raping us" painted on her body at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2022. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Her chest was painted with Ukraine's national colors and the words "stop raping us" covered her torso. Red paint, mimicking blood, was also splattered on her body.

The protester yelled, "don't rape us," before security guards circled her, The Daily Mail said.

Security remove a protester from the red carpet during the "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" red carpet on May 20, 2022. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She has not yet been publicly identified, but the French feminist group SCUM has claimed she is one of their activists. She had "SCUM" painted on her lower back, appearing to confirm she was with the group, photos shows.

SCUM said on Twitter that she was there to "denounce the sexual violence inflicted on Ukrainian women in the context of the war."

According to the France 3 television channel, the activist is 18-years-old and from the Paris region.

There have been numerous reports of sexual violence against women since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Rape is allegedly so widespread in Ukraine that local and international groups are rushing to get post-rape kits, emergency contraception, and abortion pills to Ukrainians, Insider previously reported.

Last month, Ukraine said it received more than 400 reports of sexual violence by Russian soldiers within just two weeks/

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday it had received more than 60 reports of rape in two days, adding that children were also being targeted.

The European Parliament has accused Russia of using rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine, The Irish Times reported. It called for establishing a special international tribunal to prosecute those responsible.

Read the original article on Insider