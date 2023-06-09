Topo Solutions Joins American Apparel & Footwear Association

Hong Kong and U.S.-based supply chain technology platform Topo Solutions has joined the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA).

The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service provider allows brands to track a product’s supply chain journey, from the sourcing of raw materials to product development, ordering and production. The end-to-end solution also allows stakeholders to monitor quality controls, compliance and sustainability processes throughout the value chain.

With clients across categories like apparel, footwear, accessories, furniture, home goods, textiles, pet products and toys, Topo counts Puma, On Running and Zalando as clients. As the newest member of AAFA, it said it hopes to help advance the association’s ESG goals and supply chain initiatives “by leveraging the support and expert knowledge of AAFA’s community of industry veterans.”

The company is known for its low- or no-code app, dashboard and interface builder, which is designed to help users seamlessly develop personalized platforms that integrate all the tools necessary to manage their supply chains. It could be used to launch an app that manages product development, from design to sample management, as well as tracking and product testing, for example.

Joining the trade association will give the technology company access to exclusive insights on regulations and policy that impact the sector. “Joining AAFA has been an important objective for us as a company as it represents the industry benchmark for driving ethical commitments and choices, a mission that ties in with the core of what we strive for at Topo,” CEO Benjamin Eberle said.

As a political voice for the apparel and footwear industry, as well as its three-million-strong workforce, AAFA president Steve Lamar said the group is “continually on the look-out for innovative companies that are leaders in technology for global supply chain and sourcing.” The sector, which contributes $470 billion in annual U.S. retail sales, has become increasingly reliant on retail and supply chain technology as it seeks to evolve its market and supply chain strategies. “We look forward to welcoming them as members and working towards our shared vision together,” Lamar added.

Topo is among a number of supply chain technology providers on AAFA’s roster, including intelligence, auditing, compliance and risk management firm BSI, supply chain management solution Bluecherry by CGS, SaaS manufacturing platform DXM Inc., apparel product lifecycle management software firm DeSL, software, equipment and data services provider Gerber Technology, supply chain management company Setlog Corp, and digital enterprise software provider Siemens.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Topo expanded its operations to Los Angeles last fall, bringing Eberle and customer success lead Stefanie Valerio to the U.S. outpost “to better serve its global customer base.” The company also joined Amfori BSCI, an international supply chain transparency platform, to broaden its reach.

