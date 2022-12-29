Topping the news ... A review of some of the stories that made big headlines in New Hampshire this year

Dec. 29—Record high home prices, record low unemployment

Home prices soared to a record $460,000 median price in May and June before the market showed signs of slowing near year's end. Unemployment hit a record low 2% for three straight months over the summer before creeping up.

Dems move to bump NH from first primary spot

Democrats voted to demote the nation's first presidential primary, pushing New Hampshire after South Carolina and on the same day as Nevada on the 2024 nominating calendar. Local Democratic leaders say a state law mandates New Hampshire hold the first primary. The GOP maintains the traditional voting of Iowa followed by the Granite State in '24.

Driver not guilty in Fallen 7 motorcycle deaths

The truck driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph was found not guilty of all charges in August. The Coos County jury found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Mass., not guilty on all 15 counts, including manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless conduct.

Arrests in two high-profile child murder cases

Danielle Dauphinais, the mother of Merrimack boy Elijah Lewis, 5, who was found dead in a Massachusetts park in 2021, was charged with first- and second-degree murder. Her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges. He was sentenced to 22 to 45 years in prison.

In the second case, investigators said Harmony Montgomery, 5, of Manchester was murdered in December 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with second-degree murder.

Juvenile arrested in Northfield triple murder

A mother and her two children were fatally shot in their Northfield home in August. A minor was arrested and charged in the death of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.

Twelve days before his family was murdered, Sean Sweeney found weapons in their garage and surrounding woods and told police he feared for his children's safety, according to town police logs.

Story continues

NH works to return to pre-COVID world

Most people shed their face masks and joined events that welcomed back people. The state reported more than 700 COVID-19 deaths in 2022, including more than 400 during the first three months of the year. The official death toll since 2020 surpassed 2,800.

High energy costs for homes and vehicles

Many people faced increases in electric bills of 50% or more, as utilities paid more to purchase fuel. Gas prices nearly hit $5 a gallon in June before falling below $3.50 near year's end.

Concord double murder unnerves neighborhood

The shooting deaths of Concord couple Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid in April triggered fear in the community until authorities six months later arrested Logan Levar Clegg in Vermont. Clegg, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, was caught with $7,150 in cash and had planned to escape using a one-way ticket to Germany, authorities said.

William Loeb accused of molesting stepdaughter

William Loeb's stepdaughter, Nackey Gallowhur Scagliotti, 76, in an interview with the New Hampshire Sunday News, said William Loeb, the late iconic publisher of the Union Leader, sexually molested her repeatedly when she was 7 years old. The abuse, she said, happened over a year's time, after she went to live with her mother and stepfather in Nevada in early 1953.

Bill Gardner retires as longtime Secretary of State

After 45 years in office, Gardner retired as the longest-serving election leader in state history. Successor David Scanlan won his first full term in December to continue in that role.

Push for more transparency in doctor malpractice

Newspaper stories, including ones published in the New Hampshire Union Leader, highlighted how little information the New Hampshire Board of Medicine publicly discloses about doctor misdeeds. The Attorney General's Office launched an investigation. A legislative oversight committee held hearings and said legislators would propose two bills, including one to set up a medical transparency oversight commission to study the issue.

School superintendent out in Manchester

John Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District in February, later saying eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog and piles of feces were left on his doorstep. He also said he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.

In March, Goldhardt was offered the superintendent's position at Carson City, Nevada, but he withdrew his candidacy citing concerns over the $170,000 contract he was offered and what he called "slanderous" comments made by school officials. In May, he was hired as superintendent in Laramie, Wyoming.

Dartmouth Health-GraniteOne merger killed

State regulators in May scuttled a proposal to combine two of the state's largest hospital systems over concerns that it would hurt competition and could result in higher prices for care.

The effects of combining Dartmouth Health and Catholic Medical Center parent company GraniteOne would have been most keenly felt in the Manchester area, according to regulators.

Husband sentenced, wife paroled in grisly murder

Armando Barron of Jaffrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 45 years for the 2020 murder, assault and solicitation of murder of Jonathan Amerault. He later received another seven to 14 years in prison for crimes he committed against his wife, Britany, after she wanted a divorce.

Barron shot Amerault after his wife refused Barron's order to shoot the man.

Britany Barron confessed to helping to dispose of the body out of fear. She later pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault's head from the corpse. She was paroled in April.

Resignations rock Gunstock Mountain Resort

The management team at Gunstock Mountain Resort resigned en masse in the summer, following months of growing frustration over relations with the delegation-appointed Gunstock Area Commission, which manages the county-owned ski mountain.

Gov. Chris Sununu, who received a $500 political donation drawn from an account of the commission, condemned Republican state legislators who helped create turmoil with the commission. The ski area management returned after two commissioners resigned.

mcousineau@unionleader.com

Previously published Union Leader stories were used in compiling this list.