Topps looks to go public in $1.3B deal with SPAC

FILE - In this March 6, 2007 file photo, Topps baseball cards are seen in Boston. Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing. Topps Co. said Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, file)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

Sports trading card company Topps is combining with a special purposes acquisition company in a deal valued at $1.3 billion and seeking a public listing.

Topps Co. said Tuesday that it will join with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp., which will make a $250 million investment. Other investors include GAMCO Investors and Wells Capital Management.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner will continue as Topps chairman. His firm, The Tornante Co., which bought Topps in 2007, will roll all of its equity into the new public company, which will keep the name Topps.

The combined company will be led by Michael Brandstaedter, president and CEO of Topps.

The news follows a spate of similar SPAC deals, including WeWork less than two weeks ago.

Topps, which sells trading cards, stickers and albums and trading card games, has numerous sports partners, including Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA, Bundesliga, the National Hockey League and Formula 1. It also has deals with Disney and World Wresting Entertainment. The 80-year-old company had sales of $567 million last year.

The deal is expected to close late in the second or early in the third quarter, subject to approval from Mudrick shareholders. It will remain listed on the Nasdaq but will have the new ticker symbol, “TOPP."

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Renewed For Season 3 As Second Season Gets Teaser & Premiere Date On Paramount+

    Paramount+ has handed Star Trek: Lower Decks an early renewal for a 10-episode third season, before the animated series returns for its sophomore season this summer. On Monday, during the First Contact Day virtual event, Paramount+ revealed that Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for Season 2 on Thursday, August 12. Developed and created by […]

  • The SPAC Boom Is Over. That’s Creating Bargains for Investors.

    After a recent correction in the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, numerous arbitrage opportunities now exist.

  • Netanyahu's favours were 'currency', prosecutor says as corruption trial starts

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli prosecutor told a court on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had helped a business couple to clinch deals worth hundred of millions of shekels in exchange for favourable coverage of him on a news website they controlled. Speaking at the opening of Netanyahu's corruption trial, state prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari said: "The relationship between Netanyahu and the (co-) defendants became currency, something that could be traded." Ben-Ari said.

  • Great 8: Ovechkin scores historic PP goal, Caps sweep Devils

    The Washington Capitals came up with two Great 8s against the New Jersey Devils. Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone in his amazing career and the Capitals finished off a rare eight-game sweep of their season series with the Devils with a 5-4 win on Sunday. Ovechkin scored his 265th power-play goal to move into a second-place tie with Brett Hull on the NHL's all-time list in that category.

  • Early odds list Martin Truex Jr. as Martinsville favorite

    PointsBet Sportsbook's early line for Saturday night's Cup race at Martinsville favors the driver who won at the track in June 2020.

  • Canadian Tire Corporation (TSE:CTC.A) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 114% Share Price Gain

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right...

  • Topps to go public through merger with Mudrick Capital, with Michael Eisner remaining chairman after closing

    The Topps Company announced Tuesday that it will be going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that values the combined company at $1.3 billion. The deal is expected to generate proceeds of up to $571 million of cash. Topps, the more than 80-year old sports collectibles, trading cards and novelty confections company, which was purchased by Michael Eisner's The Tonante Co. in 2007, said Eisner, the long-time former chief executive of Walt Disney Co. , will remain chairman. Eisner said he was "not selling a single share of Topps" in the deal. After the deal's closing, which is expected to occur late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021, the company will be named Topps and the stock will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TOPP." Shares of Mudrick Capital, which started trading on Jan. 29, rallied 7.1% in premarket trading, while the Renaissance IPO ETF tacked on 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

  • Former Disney Chief Michael Eisner To Launch IPO Of Sports Trading Card Company Topps In $1.3B Deal

    Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company is backing an initial public offering for sports trading card company Topps Inc., with the former Disney boss set to remain chairman. The $1.3 billion public move will be the result of a merger with a SPAC, one of the popular investment vehicles also known as blank-check companies. A range of […]

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Bring in some Bruins for a busy week

    Corey Abbott recommends adding Krejci, Ullmark, McCann, Spurgeon, Ritchie and much more in the latest edition of Waiver Wired. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Red Table Talk: Season 4

    Red Table Talk is an American web television talk show starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that premiered on May 7, 2018 on Facebook Watch. On June 13, 2018, it was announced that Facebook had ordered an additional thirteen episodes of the series. These new episodes premiered on October 22, 2018. The show's second season premiered on May 6, 2019.

  • Justin Bieber Drops Surprise EP ‘Freedom’

    Justin Bieber shocked fans on Sunday with the unexpected release of a six-track EP, titled “Freedom.” Bieber announced the drop on his social media platforms a little before 3:30 P.T., simply writing: “Freedom on all platforms.” The project’s artwork is also quite simple, featuring a Notes app screenshot with the word “Freedom” typed out (and […]

  • Cardinals' veteran stars visit youthful Marlins

    The St. Louis Cardinals, led by such veteran stars as third baseman Nolan Arenado, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Yadier Molina, are set to visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night for the start of a three-game series. The Marlins, meanwhile, have no established stars who have the credentials of the Cardinals trio. Arenado, acquired from the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 1, hit his first homer as a member of the Cardinals in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Hubert Davis to be promoted to head coach at UNC

    Yahoo Sports College Writer Nick Bromberg gives you a quick breakdown of North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Hubert Davis, a UNC alum, NBA veteran and longtime UNC assistant.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%

    The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast. The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

  • Can Serial Killers Really Love Their Children?

    Kerri Rawson once thought of her father as her best friend. A self-described daddy’s girl, Rawson looked up to her father, a respected compliance officer for Park City, Kansas who used to give her bear hugs and call to ask whether she had checked the oil in her car, according to a 2015 The Wichita Eagle article. He was a leader in his church, once volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America alongside his son, and even built a treehouse in the back of his small three-bedroom ranch for his children to play in, Rawson later told ABC’s “20/20" in 2019. But the image Rawson had of her father, Dennis Rader, would be shattered in 2005 after he was arrested for being the “BTK” killer, an acronym referencing Rader’s habit of binding, torturing, and killing his victims. Rader would coldly admit to killing 10 victims — ranging in ages from 9 to 62 years old — over nearly two decades in his sentencing hearing in 2005. But it was the way he had described his own family, calling them social contacts and “pawns” in his devious game, that would cause Rawson to question everything she thought she knew about the man who had raised her. Rawson’s struggle to make sense of the two opposing versions of her father mirrors the experience many children of serial killers have after being forced to confront whether the positive memories they had of their parent came from a place of real love. Discovering your loved one is a killer is a struggle documented in in Oxygen’s "Living With A Serial Killer,” a three-part special airing Wednesday, April 14 through Friday April 16 at 9/8c as part of Serial Killer Week, a nine-night special event diving into the most fearsome criminals of all time on Oxygen. Katherine Ramsland, a forensic psychology expert who wrote the book “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer,” after extensive correspondence with Rader, told Oxygen.com it’s difficult to know whether serial killers are capable of actually loving their children. “How deeply does any given parent feel for their child? It’s not for an outsider to be able to evaluate, so I think the same question can really be asked for anyone. How do we know?” she asked. It may be impossible to get inside the mind of another, but Ramsland said there have been serial killers who have exhibited “loving and protective behavior over their own families even as they are killing the children of other families.” For example, serial killer Israel Keyes — who is suspected of killing multiple victims across the country — reportedly tried to make a deal with prosecutors to protect his young daughter from discovering his sinister double life, Ramsland wrote in an article for Psychology Today. “I want an execution date,” Keyes allegedly said. “I want this whole thing wrapped up and over with as soon as possible. I’ll give you every single gory detail you want, but that’s what I want because I want my kid to have a chance to grow up … and not have all this hanging over her head.” Ramsland questioned, however, just how powerful that protective instinct might have been. “I think it was a pretense that he really cared about her, but on the other hand, his murders were all highly narcissistic and he had to know if he got caught … there’s no way you’d keep that out of the press,” she told Oxygen.com. “So, he had to know it would affect her.” Devious Deception or Targets Of Rage? Ramsland said the relationship serial killers have with their children can be complicated — and there is no uniform experience. Some killers like Belle Gunness, who lived in Illinois and Indiana in the late 1800s and early 1900s, are suspected of killing their children. While Gunness was never able to have any children of her own, she served as a foster mother and stepmother to multiple children who died in her care, according to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum. Several of Gunness’ husbands and romantic suitors also mysteriously died or disappeared — with Gunness once claiming her husband, Peter Gunness, died accidentally after being hit in the head with a sausage grinder. After her small farm burned to the ground on April 28, 1908, investigators discovered 13 bodies buried on the property. Another more modern example of a killer who turned against her own offspring is Stacey Castor: a notorious Black Widow who tried to pin the deaths of her two husbands on her daughter by staging a suicide and leaving behind a suicide note that seemed to take credit for the deaths. Castor’s daughter survived, however, and was able to point authorities toward her own mother. Stacey Castor Other serial killers like Philadelphia’s Joseph Kallinger, who was once known by the nickname “Crazy Joe," coerced their children into taking part in their heinous crimes. Kallinger took his son Michael on a killing and kidnapping spree in the 1970s. Kallinger and Michael, who had been just 13 at the time, broke into homes during the crazed spree, terrorizing the home owners, sexually abusing women, and even killing, The New York Times reported in 1996. But not all of his children received the special treatment he gave Michael. He was also later convicted of killing his son, Joseph Kallinger, not long after the 14-year-old had reported him for child abuse, disposing of the remains in the ruble of an old building. Joseph and Michael served time behind bars, but the younger Kallinger was later released, changed his name, and disappeared, seemingly leaving his past behind him. However, according to Ramsland, the more common route most serial killer parents take with their children is deception: covertly covering any sign of their murderous ways in front of those they love. Serial killers are often able to compartmentalize, convincing themselves that “they are good people because they are raising good kids and are good neighbors … while the secret core of their identify remains” hidden, she said. Gary Ridgeway’s son, Matthew Ridgeway, believed his father to be a loving and supportive parent who never yelled and often took him camping or on bike rides. “Even when I was in fourth grade, when I was with soccer, he’d always, you know, be there for me,” Matthew later told investigators, The News Tribune reported in 2003. “I don’t think I ever remember him not being there.” Gary Ridgway prepares to leave the courtroom where he was sentenced in King County Washington Superior Court December 18, 2003 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Josh Trujillo-Pool/Getty Gary, who earned the nickname The Green River killer in the press, is suspected of killing at least 48 women. He often used his son while on the hunt for his victims, showing the women his son’s picture or the boy’s room to put them at ease, the paper reported. Gary once even picked up a woman with Matthew in the car and killed her in the nearby woods, later returning to tell his son that the woman had just decided to walk home. Matthew told investigators he didn’t remember the incident. Exposing Dark Secrets When the dark truth is revealed, the children of the serial killers are left grappling with what that means for their relationship, while the killers themselves often view the relationships in the same way they always have. “They still continue to believe they can have relationships with their kids, which some of them do,” Ramsland said, adding that the killers often view themselves as the same person they always were. The revelation can be much more devastating to their children. “They are the ones that have to struggle because they feel betrayed and suddenly, they see the behaviors in a new light,” she said. Rawson didn’t speak to her dad for two years after he described his family as “pawns” at his sentencing hearing, but she has slowly re-established the relationship. Now a married mother of two, she told PEOPLE in 2019 that she spent the first few years after the devastating discovery going to therapy and working through the complicated feelings she has for her father. “For those first seven years, I was BTK’s daughter,” she said. “He was BTK and I was BTK’s daughter. I wasn’t Kerri and he wasn’t Dad. It wasn’t until I really let go of some of that hardness and anger that I was able to come back more to the person I was and then find my dad again.” She admitted her father is likely a psychopath and narcissist — and doesn’t condone the countless lives he took — but believes there’s another side to him as well. “The man I knew could be good and decent,” she told PEOPLE. “That’s why I have to hold on to the belief that he truly did love us. I’m not forgiving him for what he did to those families, but I am forgiving him for what he did to our family.” While little is known about how Ted Bundy’s biological daughter — who he conceived in prison with former wife Carole Ann Boone — views her father today, his longtime girlfriend's daughter, Molly Kendall, has also recently decided to speak out about the man she once viewed as a father figure. Kendall’s mother, Elizabeth Kendall, dated Bundy for years before he was arrested in 1975 for the kidnapping of Carole DaRonch. In the re-release of her mother’s memoir “The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy,” Molly remembered trips to the zoo where Bundy would playfully pretend to feed her to the crocodiles or the time her cat gave birth to kittens and he quickly revived one that had appeared to be stillborn. “Ted brought so much joy into our lives,” Molly wrote in a chapter from her perspective. “We felt really lucky that he was our guy.” But Molly’s feelings drastically shifted after Bundy was arrested. Authorities believe he killed more than 30 women during his rampage. “I had loved Ted with my entire heart, but when forced to accept the truth of who he really was, I could no longer sustain that love,” she wrote. “I cannot love a person who enjoys torturing, raping, maiming and killing women.” Melissa Moore, the daughter of the serial killer Keith Jesperson, also struggled to reconcile the complex feelings she felt toward her father after he was arrested for killing eight women when she was just 15 years old. Jesperson is known as “Happy Face Killer" because of the smiley faces he often wrote on letters to the media or authorities. While Moore had loving memories of her father, she also remembered his rage — particularly one disturbing incident where he had hung some small kittens from a clothes line when she was a child, ABC News reported in 2009. Rather than shrink away from the connection to her father, in the years since she discovered the truth, Moore has become an outspoken advocate to help other children of killers. “I know I’m in the perfect place at the perfect time, telling my story to those who have been searching for answers within the dark crevices of their own souls,” she wrote in her book “Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’s Daughter.” “I know that I’m bringing light into that darkness. I know that I’m literally breaking the chains of horror, secrecy and devastation.” She also serves as the host and executive producer of the LMN show “Monster in My Family.” Moore told ABC News in 2015 she still struggles to forgive the man she once thought was a loving father. “I can forgive my dad for being arrested. I can forgive him for not being there, not being the dad I wanted,” she said. “I cannot forgive the crimes he committed.” Regardless of whether or not the children of serial killers are ever able to reconcile with their infamous parents, Ramsland said they are often left haunted by their past. “Often, they just feel very alone, like you could never understand this?” she said. For more on this topic, watch Oxygen’s "Living With A Serial Killer,” a three-part special airing Wednesday, April 14 through Friday April 16 at 9/8c as part of Serial Killer Week, a nine-night special event diving into the most fearsome criminals of all time on Oxygen.

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. hits buzzer-beater three to stun Wizards

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. hit a buzzer-beater three to secure a 103-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

  • Jenna Bush Hager's April Book Club Pick Is About a Marriage on the Edge

    She describes Good Company as a "coming-of-age story for an empty nester."

  • Egypt seeks settlement out of court for Suez Canal blockage

    The Suez Canal chief said Tuesday that authorities are negotiating a financial settlement with the owners of a massive vessel that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie told The Associated Press he hoped talks with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, will conclude without a lawsuit. The canal chief said last week the Suez Canal Authority was expecting more than $1 billion in compensation, warning the ship would not be allowed to leave the canal if the issue of damages turns into a legal dispute.