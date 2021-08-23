Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

Michael McCann
·6 min read

The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout.

The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed sportswear and merchandise will produce MLB-licensed trading cards and related products.

More from Sportico.com

Topps, which former Disney CEO Michael Eisner purchased as part of a group in 2007, has an exclusive license with MLB that runs through 2025. It also enjoys a license with MLBPA that runs through next year. The two licenses authorize Topps to use the intellectual property of MLB and its players, including club logos and players’ images. The proposed merger between Topps and Mudrick II would have taken Topps, which was publicly traded at previous times in its 83-year history, public once again.

Instead, there will be no merger. And despite a long working history together, Topps says MLB betrayed the cardmaker in its move to Fanatics.

“Not only were we unaware that Major League Baseball was negotiating with anybody other than Topps regarding our rights beyond 2025,” Topps chairman Andy Redman said in a statement, “but we were abruptly informed [last Thursday by] MLB that a deal was completed, finalized and exclusive with Fanatics.”

Redman also said that MLB Players Inc. (an MLBPA subsidiary that manages players’ name, image and likeness rights) never indicated to Topps that the union was negotiating with any other parties about licensing rights.

Worse yet for Topps, it faces the impending loss of blue-chip licensing partners with which it has done business for more than seven decades. A review of SEC filings reveal Mudrick II was aware the value of the future company would depend on intact licensing rights with MLB for Topps products. And a resolution for this dispute may require a trip through the courts.

Mudrick II and its dealings with Topps are no stranger to SPAC litigation. Earlier this month, one of Mudrick II’s shareholders sued the SPAC and its board members. Lawrence Bass, who seeks to have his case certified as a class action on behalf of other shareholders, argues in Delaware’s Chancery Court that the SPAC has breached its fiduciary duties. This alleged breach occurred when Mudrick II determined voting classes and accompanying rules for the Topps merger, which shareholders had expected to vote on this week.

Last December, 31,625,000 units of Mudrick II were sold to investors as part of an IPO. According to public records, Mudrick II has 21 months post-IPO (up until the fall of 2023) to consummate a business combination. In a statement, the SPAC pledged to continue to seek a new partner.

Like other SPACs, Mudrick II is a vehicle through which to raise funds and consummate a transaction with a target. The upside to Mudrick II investors is that if a transaction occurs, they obtain equity in the new entity and other financial benefits. If it fails, the SPAC will be terminated, and investors will get their money back.

Mudrick II announced on April 6 a plan to acquire Topps, with SPAC investors’ shares to then be converted into common stock. Had the merger closed, Mudrick II shareholders—attorneys for Bass claim in their complaint—would have seen a whopping 320,000% return on their $25,000 investment.

There are several ways the latest developments could spark litigation, which under the terms of Mudrick II’s SEC filings is governed by the laws of Delaware.

Mudrick II shareholders could argue they were misled or insufficiently warned about instrumental pieces of information pertaining to the Mudrick II-Topps deal. The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requires that publicly traded companies provide accurate and timely information to investors and the public. Mudrick II’s IPO documents also detail obligations by its board to “promote honest and ethical conduct” and “promote the full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in reports and documents.”

To that end, Mudrick II shareholders could insist their SPAC and its board failed to perform adequate due diligence. They could argue the board neglected to make necessary requests to Topps for clarifying information about the status of their business relationships with MLB, MLBPA and other rights holders with whom they negotiate extensions. Similarly, if shareholders acquire such evidence, they could insist that Topps misstated or omitted crucial information.

Shareholders, who may have assumed that Topps’ relationships with MLB and other leagues are on solid and lasting grounds, could maintain their investment was less secure than they were led to believe. To wit: Had they known more about Topps’ actual prospects for profitability and brand growth in the trading card industry, some Mudrick II investors might have declined to invest and placed their money elsewhere.

On the other hand, these investors were, to some degree, on notice about the inherent risks.

First, anyone who invests in a SPAC knows there is no guarantee it will succeed in a merger. That is the nature of a SPAC, which is a non-operational shell company and is designed to raise funds.

Second, the length of Topps’ licensing deals with MLB and MLBPA were mentioned in SEC filings and were reported by news media years before Mudrick II’s IPO occurred. In other words, the fact that Topps lacked contractual guarantees with MLB and MLBPA beyond 2025 and 2022, respectively, weren’t hidden risks.

Third, under the category “summary of some of the principal risks Topps faces,” Mudrick II’s SEC filing discloses a relevant bullet point:

  • Our business is highly dependent upon our license agreements with third parties, and a limited number of our licensors account for a large portion of our net sales. If we lose a license, we may not be able to ensure our consumers have continued access to the assets created under that license. In addition, such licenses may be difficult and expensive to obtain and, in some cases, retain.

This bullet point is listed 21st out of 25 bullet points, behind points related to the risks of COVID-19, emerging technologies and loss of key employees. Although this bullet point doesn’t address the probability of Topps losing its licensing agreements, it does explicitly acknowledge that risk’s possibility. It also intimates why its occurrence would be so devastating to the proposed merger.

Meanwhile, Topps and Eisner—who was set to receive about $600 million in cash and stock if the merger had completed—could demand a close review of the communications between MLB, MLBPA and Fanatics. They could conclude these parties engaged in tortious interference with a business relationship, which would entail Fanatics wrongfully inducing MLB and MLBPA to drop Topps. This would be a difficult claim to advance, however, particularly in a context where there is no breach: Fanatics’ deals with MLB and MLBPA are to take effect after MLB and MLBPA’s contractual relationship with Topps ends.

Scott Soshnick and Brendan Coffey contributed to this story.

Best of Sportico.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Even the Nationals' on-field staff is not immune from role changes

    From bullpen changes to new coaching assignments, the Nationals moved several pieces around this weekend.

  • Studs and duds from Packers’ 23-14 loss to Jets in preseason Week 2

    The Green Bay Packers are 0-2 to start the preseason after dropping a home game to the New York Jets on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will care less about the result - 32 veteran players didn't ...

  • Ravens players react to 20-3 preseason win over Panthers on Twitter

    Multiple Ravens players took to Twitter after their 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers

  • Little League World Series teams make most of second chances in altered tournament format

    Without international teams in this year's field, the number of U.S. squads doubled, giving regional runners-up another chance to get to Williamsport.

  • 2022 Ford Bronco adds Eruption Green Metallic to color palette

    A pair of Ice White Mustangs aren't the only treats Ford took to the Woodward Dream Cruise. The Detroit car-palooza is celebrating the original Ford Bronco this year, so Ford took a 2022-model-year Bronco to the show in one of next year's new colors: Eruption Green Metallic. Earlier this month, we wrote about a rumored leak of next year's Bronco color palette, but the leak only mentioned eight colors out of a current 11, all eight available now.

  • Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

    Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. "Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," he said. Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968.

  • Detroit Tigers legends congratulate, praise Miguel Cabrera after his 500th home run

    From Justin Verlander to Albert Pujols, greats of the game congratulate Miguel Cabrera on hitting 500 home runs.

  • McCarron (knee) out for season, Falcons in market for QB

    Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, putting Atlanta in the market for a quarterback to back up Matt Ryan. The team announced Sunday that an MRI showed a season-ending ACL injury to McCarron's right knee. McCarron was apparently injured while fighting for extra yards on a scramble early in the second quarter of a 37-17 setback at Miami on Saturday night.

  • Luis Rojas on Jeff McNeil's strike 3 call: 'The pitch was off, it was a good take' | Mets Post Game

    Mets manager Luis Rojas defends Jeff McNeil's choice to take a crucial strike three call in the 8th inning citing that the ball was outside after they reviewed proving McNeil's instinct to take the pitch. Rojas also talks about the felling inside the clubhouse during this rough stretch of games and if he's worried about the hitting slumps effecting the guys' approach at the plate.

  • Don Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84

    Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits impacted a generation of rock ‘n’ roll music, has died. In the late 1950s and 1960s, the duo of Don and Phil drew upon their rural roots with their strummed guitars and high, yearning harmonies, while their poignant songs — many by the team of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant — embodied teenage restlessness and energy. “The Everly Brothers are integral to the fabric of American music,” said Jerry Lee Lewis in a statement.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Red Sox, Orioles to play in 2022 MLB Little League Classic

    Major League Baseball announced Sunday the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will head to Williamsport, PA in 2022 for the Little League Classic.

  • Cabrera’s 500th Home Run Boosts Tigers’ Memorabilia Deal

    With Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joining the exclusive 500 home run club, the star is working with his ballclub to ensure that memorabilia connected with the milestone game will be spread across three parties, with some items available to fans. The 38-year-old Cabrera became the 28th MLB player to reach 500 homers Sunday with […]

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.