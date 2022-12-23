Topps Tiles Plc's (LON:TPT) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Topps Tiles' (LON:TPT) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Topps Tiles' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Topps Tiles is:

32% = UK£9.2m ÷ UK£29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Topps Tiles' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Topps Tiles has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Topps Tiles' net income shrunk at a rate of 12% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Topps Tiles' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.2% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TPT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Topps Tiles Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Topps Tiles' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 72% (or a retention ratio of 28%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Topps Tiles.

Moreover, Topps Tiles has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 73%.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Topps Tiles certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Topps Tiles' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

