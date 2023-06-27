Topsail High School softball coach charged after allegedly assaulting a player

The Pender County Sheriff's Office charged a coach for allegedly physically assaulting a player in the spring.

A softball coach at Topsail High School was charged by the Pender County Sheriff's Office for allegedly physically assaulting a player in April.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies received a report on April 21 about the alleged incident involving a juvenile softball player and Eric Phillips, the school's varsity softball coach.

Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff's Office investigated the report of assault and produced their findings of the investigation to the Pender County Grand Jury on June 26. Phillips was indicted on three counts of assault on a female.

Phillips turned himself in on Tuesday and was given an unsecured bond and released by the Pender County Magistrate’s Office.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine if any other victims or witnesses exist. They are asking anyone with information about this case to contact detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest news by signing up for the StarNews newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Topsail High softball coach charged in alleged assault on a player