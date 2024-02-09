Torch 180 makes career dreams come true with extended program

FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville nonprofit Torch 180, which aims to train adults with disabilities in the culinary arts, has taken it up a notch.

Adults who qualify can now earn diplomas from the Michigan Career and Technical Institute's Culinary Arts Program at Torch 180, which recently became an extension campus.

"They will be completing the same (MCTI) curriculum here instead of going to Plainwell (where the institute's main campus is located)," Torch 180 President Rhonda Callahan told The Daily.

"They learn food safety, and they also do food service math," Callahan said. "They work up in the coffee bar. They have a breakfast course, a baking course, and more advanced students take a meat course."

The training program also teaches "soft skills" like time management, conflict resolution, communication, productivity and teamwork.

"I'm doing the training program to better myself for the future of living on my own," said student Blake Clay, who wants to work as a prep cook.

The most useful thing he's learned so far is "mise en place," he said.

"It's basically making sure every ingredient is measured correctly and the right ingredients are being used, so I'm prepared."

Vikram Durci said he enrolled "to get the skills I need to improve my career." Durci wants to become a sous chef and work his way up to head cook.

"Improving my soft skills — like task-switching, problem solving, conflict resolution, leadership and communication," are the most useful things he's learned, he said.

Students can get certified as food service workers, cooks' helpers, line cooks and food service managers. They can also earn ServSafe certifications.

Torch 180's first semester with MCTI began in January with four students. Some students who received training from the nonprofit last year earned credit retroactively.

Callahan said she expects to take about 20 students per semester, depending on their course level.

Student must be adults and done with high school, even if they haven't earned a diploma. MCTI is part of Michigan Rehabilitation Services, a statewide network of vocational rehabilitation professionals. Students must be eligible to receive MRS services.

"Pretty much everything we were already doing before was based on what MCTI does, but we tightened it up," Callahan said. "We have online classrooms, course plans, everything is all formalized now."

MCTI Director Jennifer Zuniga told The Daily she's watched Callahan grow Torch 180 over the years.

"We’re thrilled to be in Livingston County and working with Rhonda," she said.

Torch 180 is MCTI's first extension campus.

"When you train people in their community, they learn to use the supports they have available to them," Zuniga said.

