Torch passed from father to daughter in district court

Jan. 6—CATLETTSBURG — In a packed district court room Thursday, Devon Reams was sworn in by her father Gerald as the first female judge in Boyd County.

The courtroom was a who's who of officials — police officers, deputy sheriffs, deputy jailers, clerks, politicians, judges and attorneys — witnessing the historic event.

"Not only is this a first for Boyd County," the retired judged said, "I think it's only been but a few times a judge has passed the torch onto his daughter. There's been a few who have passed it to their sons, but not many have passed it to their daughters."

At Thursday's ceremony, the sitting judges on the court passed on the items needed to be a judge, each symbolizing aspects of the court.

Circuit Court Judge George Davis arose and gave Reams a copy of the Holy Bible.

"I know there may be some people who serve in this position without a belief in faith, but I don't see how they can do it," Davis said. "You need faith and guidance to serve on the court."

Circuit Court Judge John Vincent presented Reams a gavel.

"This is a symbol of authority of the court. It's a way to end conversations and, in many cases, arguments in the court," Vincent said, with a laugh. "But today, this is a beginning a promising career."

District Court Judge Scott Reese presented Reams a black robe.

"We wear black robes on the court to show that justice is blind, that justice knows no personalities," he said. "When we wear a black robe, we are no longer individuals. We serve as the court, fair and impartial."

Placing her hand on the Bible, Reams swore to uphold the office — her own father administering the oath, while her mother held the Good Book.

Reams then gave a speech, thanking her friends, family and supporters for all the help she had along the way. She thanked the judges — all who literally saw her grow up — and she thanked the court staff for answering her questions as she transitioned into office.

Choking up, she had a message for her two daughters.

"I hope you carry this memory with you and know you can do anything you set your mind to in this world," she said.

Reams promised to work hard as a judge and continue the legacy her father left on the court and to represent the Boyd County judiciary in a fair and impartial manner.

To conclude the ceremony, the elder Reams took the gavel and with a smile said, "I guess I can do this one last time."

He rapped the gavel on the block and declared court adjourned for the day.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com