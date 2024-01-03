'Torch has been passed' to usher in new era for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas

Jan. 3—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The investiture of Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judges Tuesday marked two milestones — the passing of the torch from baby boomers to a younger generation of judges and the introduction of the first woman to serve as the county's president judge.

Cambria County has seen four judges with a combined 96 years of experience retire recently, said Judge Linda Rovder Fleming, who was sworn in Tuesday as president judge.

Patrick T. Kiniry retired at the end of 2022; Judge David J. Tulowitzki retired in September 2023; and Timothy P. Creany and former President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker retired at the end of December. Krumenacker will continue on a limited basis as a senior judge.

Krumenacker administered the oath of honor to Fleming at the Cambria County Courthouse before a crowd of Fleming's family and mentors. She was first elected judge in 2009 and won retention in 2019.

Fleming as well as newly elected judges Michael A. Carbonara and Forrest B. Fordham each took the oath of honor to "support, obey and defend" the constitutions of the United States and of Pennsylvania and to faithfully perform the duties of their offices.

Kiniry presented Fleming for the investiture, quoting from John F. Kennedy's 1961 Presidential inaugural address.

"Referencing the transition of power from Dwight Eisenhower — the supreme leader of World War II — to a senator from Massachusetts, Kennedy said, 'The torch has been passed to a new generation,' " Kiniry said.

The retiring judges, including himself, Kiniry said, "are members of that baby-boomer World War II generation."

Now filling the bench are judges, including Tamara Bernstein who won an initial term in 2016, as well as Flemming, Carbonara and Fordham — all members of the younger Generation X.

For Fleming, the investiture as the county's first female president judge marked one of many firsts for her, Kiniry said.

Fleming was also the first woman elected to the presidency of the Cambria County Bar Association and the first woman to serve as chair of Pennsylvania's Judicial Ethics Advisory Board.

Carbonara and Fordham, who were elected in November as judges to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, each slipped on their black robes for the first time on Tuesday. In those robes they will decide matters of criminal and civil law in Cambria County for the foreseeable future.

Court of Common Pleas judges serve initial 10-year terms.

There is no further partisan reelection process beyond that for judges seeking additional terms, but voters are presented with a yes-or-no question about whether the judge should be retained.

"Today marks a beginning and an ending for me," Fordham said in his remarks before taking his seat at the bench. "It's the end of my being a practicing attorney, the end of life in county politics, and the beginning of life as a judge. I promise to the community that I will be fair, impartial and independent, apart from political influence and follow the law."

In addition to presiding over criminal and civil cases, Fordham will be the exclusive judge for the county's veterans court and juvenile court, he said.

Fordham was presented for investiture by attorney Gary Jubas, retired assistant district attorney of Cambria County. Fordham spent 20 years as assistant district attorney and gained numerous drug and murder convictions. In 2019, Fordham became a special deputy of the attorney general, working on unsolved murders while also maintaining a private law practice.

"As a lawyer, he gained a reputation as a man of integrity," Jubas said. "One of the reasons Forrest is here today is he's one of us, from a blue-0collar family in upstate New York. He practiced law in Pittsburgh, and met his wife, Melissa, a dentist in Richland Township, Cambria County."

One of Fordham's three children, Sophia, who is in 11th grade at Richland Area High School, sang the national anthem to begin the investiture ceremony.

Attorney Lisa Lazzari Strasiser presented Carbonara for investiture.

She worked with Carbonara on homicide cases when they were "young and sassy" Cambria County public defenders, she said. Later she met him on the other side of the courtroom, when Carbonara became assistant district attorney in Somerset and Cambria counties. Carbonara has served as an assistant district attorney for nearly 20 years.

"He showed passion for truth and decency," she said. "He understood what we were doing wasn't about wins or losses but the grace of God founded in fairness and justice. ... When he puts on that robe, I'm convinced all the other hats he wears — as a husband, a father, and a friend, will be tucked in his back pocket."

In his remarks before taking a seat on the bench, Carbonara thanked his wife, Theresa, and his mentors including former retired Cambria-County Judge Thomas Swope.

Swope gave Carbonara his first job as a law clerk, and Carbonara later met Theresa, Swope's daughter.

In his remarks, Carbonara recalled a conversation with his teenaged sons after the primary election last spring.

"My victory didn't happen over the last six months (during the campaign) but for the last 23 years — it was getting up every day, doing the right thing and doing my best every single day. That brought success in May, then in November," Carbonara said.

He closed his remarks addressing his sons.

"If you have family as a foundation, faith and a relationship with God, and learn from a few great people along the way, you, too, will have success," he said.

The administration of oaths on Tuesday also included Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer and magisterial district judges Brian Subich, David Beyer, Richard Varner and Susan Gindlesperger.