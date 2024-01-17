Torchlit snowshoe hikes planned for Jan.27 and Feb. 24 at Camp Daggett

A family walks together on the trail during the Bearcub Outfitters Torchlight Snowshoe outing at Camp Daggett.

PETOSKEY — Camp Daggett and Bearcub Outfitters invite the community to join two special torchlit snowshoe hikes at Camp Daggett this winter.

The hikes will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Feb. 24.

Guests will be able to walk snow-covered trails illuminated by over 100 torches. Following the hikes, hot chocolate and cookies will be available by a warm campfire. People can also participate in a raffle by purchasing tickets to win prizes from Bearcub Outfitters.

Bearcub Outfitters will have snowshoes, suitable for all ages, available for those who can't bring their own. People should dress appropriately for the weather and activity. No pets, alcohol or smoking is allowed.

While admission is free, donations are encouraged to support the initiatives at Camp Daggett. No advance registration is required.

For more information, visit campdaggett.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Torchlit snowshoe hikes returning to Camp Daggett