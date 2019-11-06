Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Torex Gold Resources

What Is Torex Gold Resources's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Torex Gold Resources had US$240.9m of debt in September 2019, down from US$346.4m, one year before. However, it does have US$168.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$72.9m.

TSX:TXG Historical Debt, November 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Torex Gold Resources's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Torex Gold Resources had liabilities of US$215.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$249.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$168.0m in cash and US$31.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$265.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Torex Gold Resources is worth US$1.27b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.26 and interest cover of 5.8 times, it seems to us that Torex Gold Resources is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Notably, Torex Gold Resources's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 131% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Torex Gold Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Torex Gold Resources generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.