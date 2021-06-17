Tori Spelling addresses marital rumors, says she sleeps with her kids, not husband

Tori Spelling addressed rumors that she and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, are going through a rough patch.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live," the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 48, hinted that she and her husband have been sleeping apart.

“You know what,” she said, “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed.”

Premiere Of LD Entertainment's

When Lewis asked if that means McDermott, 54, is sleeping in the guest room, she replied, “He’s in a room.”

She suggested that this sleeping arrangement began when McDermott, who currently appears in the Canadian police dramedy “Pretty Hard Cases,” was working away from home.

“Since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country,” she said. “They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. Yes.”

Related:

Spelling and McDermott have five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. McDermott also has a 22-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actor Mary Jo Eustace.

Asked more about their sleeping arrangement, Spelling clarified that she and her kids are not all sleeping in the same bed.

“They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me,” she said. “And pets. Three dogs.”

Spelling and McDermott have not featured in each other’s social media profiles recently, although they have both been sharing sweet posts about their kids.

McDermott recently shared cute photos of a father-son golf outing with their youngest child, Beau.

In May, Spelling shared a Mother’s Day photo with all five of their kids.

“Grateful for my babies,” she wrote in the caption. “Being a mother is a privilege not a right. And, I appreciate my kiddos everyday for being given this role of guide for them during this journey.”