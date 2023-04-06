Tori Spelling Explained How She Got An Eye Ulcer, And Honestly, It Could Have Completely Been Avoided

Verywell Mind

The Sinclair Method for Alcohol Use Disorders is a treatment approach that involves administering the opioid antagonist medication naltrexone to reduce the pleasurable aspects of alcohol consumption. This approach was introduced by John David Sinclair, a researcher who discovered that naltrexone could be used to block alcohol-reinforcing effects. The Sinclair Method is an option if you want to reduce your drinking, but don’t necessarily want to abstain from alcohol altogether.