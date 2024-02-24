The Tories have broken Britain. Only Reform can put the country back on track

Richard Tice: ‘Weak leadership and failed management has led us to the edge of the precipice’ - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

‘Sadly’ the UK is in a dire situation and major reforms are urgently needed to save ourselves. I am today setting these out as we launch Our Contract with You at our Spring conference in Doncaster.

Britain has so much potential. Our country is full of talent and energy. Brexit is the opportunity of a lifetime. Yet weak leadership and failed management has led us to the edge of the precipice. Our country is worse off, both financially and culturally. The economy isn’t growing. It is being wrecked by record taxes, wasteful government spending, net zero and nanny state regulations.

Record mass immigration has damaged our country. The small boats crisis threatens our security. Brexit has been betrayed. Multiculturalism has imported separate communities that reject our way of life. ‘Woke’ ideology has captured our public institutions.

Britain has a housing crisis. Record NHS waiting lists. A benefits crisis. Record crime. Net zero is making us poorer and colder, damaging British industry and forcing motorists off the road.

The Tories have broken Britain. Labour will bankrupt Britain. Starmergeddon awaits. Neither of them recognises how bad things are or has a credible plan to grow us out of this mess.

The good news is there is an alternative. Whilst a bad CEO can ruin a good company in two years, so a good CEO can turn around a failing company in a similar timeframe. The British people have a real common sense choice in Reform UK. We have a serious plan to reshape the way our country is organised and run. It is bold, prudently costed, and will excite millions. Happily, it will enrage the woke liberal left.

We must scrap net zero, and slash the obscene levels of government waste and red tape. The Bank of England must stop voluntarily paying interest on the QE [Quantitive Easing] printed money that other central banks are not doing; this is taxpayers cash they are negligently wasting. These three things alone save over £100 billion per year. This gives us huge headroom for our Slash Tax campaign to make work pay.

The Tories have betrayed us all by raising taxes, wasting money. We must reward the workers and the strivers, not the shirkers and skivers. So we lift the starting threshold for income tax to £20,000, freeing seven million on low pay from paying any income tax, saving them £1,500 per year. We lift the 40 per cent threshold to £70,000 from £50,000. Residential stamp duty below £750,000 should be scrapped. We can hugely help businesses by cutting corporation tax to 20 per cent then 15 per cent in five years. We can scrap IR35 [off-payroll working rules] and lift the VAT threshold to £120,000.

We must use Britain’s vast energy treasure of oil and gas including shale gas to reduce the cost of energy. Shale gas could be worth many hundreds of billions to the taxpayer. These plans will generate growth via the multiplier factor that the Treasury ignores. Let’s get Britain motoring again! Disillusioned Tory voters will love these ideas and keep moving over to Reform.

We also set out a big plan for reforming healthcare so we get to zero waiting lists in two years. We are the first political party to have the courage to say the NHS is not fit for purpose and bold reform is needed whilst keeping the Bevan principle of free at the point of delivery.

Those who can afford to pay more for health should be incentivised to do so with basic rate tax relief on independent healthcare. This will take pressure off the NHS to allow it to give better, faster care for all, still free at the point of delivery. A win-win solution.

Our savings mean we can put an extra 10 per cent, some £17 billion, into UK healthcare, but not to the bungling incompetent NHS managers who just waste money. Instead the independent healthcare market must be heavily used; it will mushroom in capacity. Competition is a good thing, it drives up standards and drives down costs. Imagine when it is the norm for companies to offer private health insurance and employees demand it. This is a major reshaping of the delivery of health, which will protect and improve the NHS. It brings us into line with many other European nations.

Labours will instead put VAT on independent healthcare, adding more pressure on the NHS, in the same way as they want to do with school fees.

On education, again those who can afford to pay more should be incentivised to do so with basic rate tax relief on independent schools. This will take also pressure off state schools to allow them to give better education for all. Again, competition will drive up standards and push down costs.

Our plans will unleash real economic growth and repair our broken public services. They also show how Reform will stand up for our British culture, identity and values. We must freeze non essential immigration and focus on helping our own citizens first. Multiculturalism has failed us badly.

We are businesslike in our approach, which is why we have published our plan as a Draft, welcoming comments and criticism. That is what happens in business, continuous improvement. The country should be run like a well-run, efficient business with motivated employees and happy customers.

The crisis is urgent. We must save the United Kingdom before it is too late.

Richard Tice is the leader of Reform UK

