Exclusive: Government forced to defend Army cuts amid growing threat from Russia

Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
The Government plans to cut the number of tanks - PA
The Government plans to cut the number of tanks - PA

The Government will be forced to defend the logic of Army cuts in the face of increasing threats from Russia.

Labour will on Wednesday use an opposition day motion to question the Tories over its 2019 election manifesto pledge, in which Boris Johnson said he would “not be cutting the armed services in any form”.

However the recent Command Paper revealed that as part of its pivot towards cyber, the Ministry of Defence would axe more than 100 aircraft, reduce the size of the army from 82,000 to 72,500 and cut a number of tanks.

Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary, John Healey said his party wants “to hold the Prime Minister to his pledge not to cut our armed forces”.

He said: “The Government says the threats to the UK are increasing yet they plan fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer planes over the next few years. Ministers must square this circle and back off yet more cuts to the strength of our Armed Forces.

“Ministers confirm that Russia’s modernised land and sea forces are the number one threat to Britain and our allies. They must ensure we are ready to meet the growing threats now and in the years ahead.”

Read more: Defence review 2021: ‘Warhorses’ of the military put out to pasture as new era of fighting technology arrives

How the military is changing
How the military is changing

It comes as Tobias Ellwood, the Defence Select Committee Chairman, told MPs on Tuesday that the G7’s recent statement, in which it called for Russia to de-escalate regarding its “ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea”, was a reminder of the need for physical force.

Mr Ellwood said: "It is a reminder that as much as we've tilted towards the cyber resilience, conventional capabilities count and perhaps this is the wrong time to be reducing the number of tanks, armoured fighting vehicles and infanteers as well. Force, presence, upstream engaging, holding terrains, absolutely counts in today's day and age."

His comments were echoed by retired Rear Admiral Alex Burton, former commander of UK Maritime Forces, who said there was a value “capacity building” offered and “the knowledge that those threatened states have friends”.

“The one thing authoritarian states don't like is alliances and friends because they lack them,” he said.

