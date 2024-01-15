Tories cannot afford immigration failures

Divided parties don’t win elections – and the Conservatives are displaying their divisions on immigration for all to see. Rishi Sunak must find a way to show that he understands the concerns about immigration being expressed by many of his MPs and shared by much of the public.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill is before the Commons with rebel Tories seeking to toughen up the legislation by pressing several amendments that Mr Sunak has hitherto opposed. These include removing the right of migrants to appeal against a decision to deport them.

Around 50 MPs are threatening to defy a three-line whip on one of the Prime Minister’s flagship policies, enough to defeat the Government if the opposition voted with them. But that is unlikely since Labour do not support even the current measure let alone a hardened-up version.

Moreover, the Bill as it stands is at the limit of acceptability for many One Nation centrist Tory MPs, so Mr Sunak could find the threat coming from the other direction if the amendments were conceded.

Either side could withdraw support when the legislation is given a Third Reading on Wednesday and the entire Bill could be lost. This would almost certainly trigger a vote of confidence in the Government. The rebels would be forced to support Mr Sunak or risk an election at which they would be wiped out.

Nonetheless, the rebels are adamant that the legislation will not work. So it is equally pointless for the Prime Minister to continue promoting a policy that will not achieve the desired ends.

He could plough on and assume the rebels cannot muster the votes needed to defeat him or try to meet them halfway. There is scope to accept that individual appeals against deportation orders should be allowed only in the most extreme circumstances. That might stop the legal process being abused to clog up the system so that no flights to Rwanda ever leave the ground.

An amendment that would automatically block the European Court of Human Rights from granting last-minute injunctions to suspend flights, known as Rule 39 orders, should also be accepted.

There is a wider point here. Successive Tory governments have promised both to stop the boats and curb legal migration and have yet to do either.

The voters are telling pollsters that this failure is one reason why they are not planning to support the Tories, even if they are not especially enthused by Labour. Mr Sunak needs to find a way to show them he understands their concerns.

