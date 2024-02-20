Tories face new by-election nightmare as Scott Benton loses appeal against 35-day Commons suspension

Rishi Sunak faced another by-election nightmare on Tuesday after a former Tory MP lost his appeal against a suspension.

Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South, had appealed against a 35 day suspension from the Commons over a lobbying scandal.

But Parliament’s behaviour watchdog rejected his claim.

It stated: “We are satisfied that there is no substance in the Appellant’s grounds.

“Essentially, the Appellant simply disagrees with the sanction determined.

“The first stage of the appeal process has not been met. The sanction imposed was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate.”

The panel upheld The Standards Committee decision on “breach and recommended sanction” against Mr Benton who is sitting as an independent MP after losing the Tory whip.

The Independent Expert Panel determines appeals and sanctions in cases where complaints have been brought against MPs of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct under the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

It also hears appeals against decisions by the Committee on Standards from MPs who have been found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MPs.

Mr Benton now faces the possibility of a recall petition which could lead to him being ousted as an MP, triggering a by-election, if at least 10,000 constituents in Blackpool South sign one.

He won Blackpool South with a majority of 3,690 in 2019, far smaller than the majorities in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, and Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, which the Tories lost to Labour last week.Labour called for Mr Benton to resign as an MP rather than wait for the outcome of any recall petition.

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: “Scott Benton should do the decent thing and resign, saving the people of Blackpool South a lengthy recall petition that would leave them without the representation they deserve.

“This is yet another by-election caused by Tory scandal. Britain deserves better than this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

Mr Benton was stripped of the Tory whip in April last year after a sting by The Times, which ran footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money.

Parliamentary rules forbid MPs from lobbying in return for payment.

Mr Benton was chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Betting and Gaming when he was approached by the undercover reporters, who were posing as representatives from a fictitious betting firm.

He also said he was willing to leak sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf.

The newspaper followed up with fresh allegations based on documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr Benton privately wrote to then gambling minister John Whittingdale in August 2021 to express “extreme worry and anxiety of the whole gambling industry” about three of the four rumoured candidates to chair the Gambling Commission.

He did not object to former Deloitte board member Marcus Boyle, who was appointed to the position the following month.

The documents reportedly also showed the MP tried to help secure a better licence for a casino.