The Tories are giving free rein to the collectivist Left

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, the American economist Arthur Laffer – who was an adviser to two US presidents – has warned that high tax rates of the sort being imposed by Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will send Britain back to the “days of destitution”.

Mr Laffer’s most famous contribution is the eponymous Laffer curve, which illustrates how very high tax rates can cause revenues to decline by discouraging economic activity and incentivising increasingly complex schemes to minimise liabilities.

With the country in recession, and the Government having overseen the biggest tax-raising Parliament on record, the Conservatives would do well to reflect upon Mr Laffer’s words.

It was once understood within the party that often the best thing the government can do for economic growth is nothing at all; that taxes sap at industry, destroying incentives to invest and encouraging labour to sit idle, that regulation and red tape can put a company out of business just as surely as mismanagement.

This does not appear to be true universally of the Conservative Party today. Too many Tories have abandoned any pretence of a coherent economic ideology, favouring instead a toxic cocktail of high taxes and panicked interventions in the economy.

From generating energy to which cars we drive, from the way we heat our homes to where we build them, the party too often appears to believe that the state knows best. The economic, intellectual and moral arguments for lower taxation are also no longer being made, giving free rein to the collectivist Left. The result has not been happy for the Conservative Party, or the economy.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt may have just one Budget remaining before the next general election. They should listen to Mr Laffer, follow Margaret Thatcher’s example, and cut taxes.

Otherwise, the British economy will continue to be crushed by the burden of the state – and the Conservatives are likely to face a difficult electoral reckoning with their voters.

