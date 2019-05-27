Corbyn Moves to Backing a Referendum on Any Deal: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn promised to give the public a vote on any Brexit deal before the U.K. leaves the European Union. His comments came after the U.K.’s main political parties were hammered in European Parliament elections, scoring their worst results in decades.

Key Developments

Pro-Brexit parties took a bigger share of the vote than remainers, but more voted for a second referendum than for a no-deal split.Pro-Brexit parties took 44%. Anti-Brexit parties, which back a so-called people’s vote, took 40%. No-deal parties won 35%.Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he’s now preparing for the next general election Labour figures called for another referendum, Corbyn backed a "public vote."Tories took just 9% of the vote; ministers said the Conservatives must deliver Brexit or risk losing power. Pound falls 0.3% on growing expectations the next Tory leader will pursue no-deal

McDonnell Says Referendum is Now Only Option (5:10 p.m.)

John McDonnell, Labour’s finance spokesman, said a second referendum is now the only option to prevent a no-deal Brexit, as it’s unlikely that a general election will be called.

"We’re faced with the prospect of no-deal," he said. "We’ve got to prevent that."

"Our best way of doing that is going back to the people in a referendum," he said.

His comments are stronger than those of his boss, Jeremy Corbyn, who said earlier that he would back a referendum but would still prefer a general election.

Sajid Javid Joins Leadership Race (3 p.m.)

Javid confirmed he’s joining the already crowded race to replace May. A 49-year-old former head of global credit trading at Deutsche Bank, Javid is a euroskeptic who in 2016 backed remaining in the EU over fears that the economic disruption of Brexit wouldn’t be worth it.

He is now firmly in the pro-Brexit camp, and is likely to argue that he’s the sort of hard-headed negotiator and deal-maker the country needs. A Muslim, the son of Pakistani immigrants, he will also make the case that he can represent a new kind of Conservative.

Northern Ireland to Elect Two Pro-EU MEPs (3 p.m.)

Northern Ireland is poised to elect two pro-EU members of the European Parliament, local broadcasters project. Sinn Fein is set to hold its seat, while the Alliance Party looks likely to take a seat from the Ulster Unionist Party.

Brexit backer Diane Dodds will hold her seat for the Democratic Unionist Party.

Sajid Javid Set to Run For Prime Minister (1 p.m.)

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is on the point of announcing he will stand in the contest to replace May as Tory leader, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Beyond May—The Tory Rivals Jostling to Be U.K. Prime Minister

May: Defeats Should Focus Minds on Brexit Deal (1:35 p.m.)

Even though she announced she’s quitting on Friday, Theresa May gave her reaction to the results on behalf of her bruised party.

“A very disappointing night for @Conservatives,” May said on Twitter. “It shows the importance of finding a Brexit deal, and I sincerely hope these results focus minds in Parliament.”

Leadsom Laments Terrible Result for Tories (12:10 p.m.)

“These results are truly terrible and demonstrate the damage that has been done to the Conservative Party, and to the country, in not leaving the European Union," Conservative Party leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom said. "It is now vital we now find a way to decisively leave the EU."

Leadsom was a leading figure in the 2016 referendum Vote Leave campaign and stood against Theresa May for the Tory leadership that year.

Corbyn Moves Toward Backing a Referendum (11:15 a.m.)

The opposition Labour leader made his clearest statement yet that he will back another Brexit referendum on the terms of "any" deal that’s agreed.

Corbyn spoke to broadcasters after senior members of his shadow cabinet called for the party to take a clearer stance on a second plebiscite. One of them went as far as to say the party should campaign for remain in any re-run.

The Labour leader repeated his line that his preference is a general election. But he said he was listening to members -- most of whom want another referendum.

"Any final deal has to be put to a public vote," he said.

That’s further than he’s gone before, when he said a referendum would be justified to prevent a "damaging Tory Brexit" or a no-deal scenario. But he’s left himself some wiggle room by referring to a "public vote" rather than a referendum.