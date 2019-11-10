Tories Say Labour Spending Plans Total $1.5 Trillion: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives sought to undermine the Labour Party’s credibility on the economy, saying the opposition’s spending plans would cost 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over five years. The analysis by the governing party -- branded a “ludicrous piece of Tory fake news” by Labour’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell -- was carried on the front covers of the Sunday Times, the Sunday Telegraph and the Mail on Sunday.

Key Developments:

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid tells Sunday Times that Labour’s plans would leave U.K. on “the brink of bankruptcy”McDonnell promises Labour’s manifesto will be fully costedYouGov poll in Sunday Times puts Tories 13 points ahead of Labour; Opinium poll gives them a 12-point lead

Javid Promises ‘Controlled’ Spending (10:10 a.m.)

A Conservative government would ensure spending levels are “controlled,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said, contrasting it with what he termed “reckless” expenditure by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

“We’re going to be very clear about how we spend and borrow and it’s always going to be controlled,” Javid said on Sunday in a BBC News interview. He declined to say what taxation policies his party would pursue, saying he would outline it later in the campaign. “I believe in low taxes; I believe people should keep more of their own money.”

Javid said his party’s calculation that Labour’s plans would cost the country 1.2 trillion pounds was based mainly on Labour’s own numbers, with other sums carried out in a “reasonable” way. Like Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng earlier (see 8:40 a.m.), Javid declined to provide an equivalent figure for his own Conservative Party.

Pressed to reveal the cost of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on the British economy, he declined to provide a figure, but also rejected year-old government forecasts that a similar plan would add 72 billion pounds to government borrowing. “That’s not right,” he said.

Greens Say Electoral Pact Could Make Difference (9:50 a.m.)

The Green Party’s only Member of Parliament, Caroline Lucas, said the electoral pact her party has reached with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru could be influential in the next Parliament. She said the deal, which saw candidates from two of the pro-European parties stand aside in 60 seats nationwide, was necessary because of the U.K.’s “undemocratic” first-past-the-post electoral system.

“The evidence suggests that we may well be heading again for a hung parliament, in which case even just a handful of seats can make a difference,” she said. “We have a horrible undemocratic unfair electoral system that means we have to try to game the system in that way.”

Labour Manifesto Costs Not Finalized (9:30 a.m.)

Labour hasn’t yet totaled up the final cost of its policy program, the opposition party’s campaign chief, Andrew Gwynne, told the BBC on Sunday. But he pushed back against Tory calculations that Labour policies will cost 1.2 trillion pounds, calling it “an absolute work of fiction.”

Gwynne and Labour’s Defence Spokeswoman Nia Griffith, who spoke to Sky News, both repeated McDonnell’s pledge that the manifesto when published will be fully costed. It’ll be finalized next Saturday, Gwynne said. “There will be open transparency from the Labour Party.”

It’s something Labour also did in the 2017 general election – and the Tories didn’t.

Labour Committed to Keeping Nuclear Deterrent (9:10 a.m.)

Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith told Sky News that the Labour Party is “absolutely committed” to keeping the U.K.’s nuclear deterrent. “It’s a very, very important part of our defense, particularly when we’re seeing a resurgent Russia, and we’re seeing the U.S. perhaps being a little bit lukewarm about NATO,” Griffith said. She didn’t comment on when exactly Labour would use it, though emphasized that Corbyn “fully understands what deterrents mean.”

Earlier, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford suggested that Labour’s support for nuclear weapons could be a factor in any negotiations for the SNP to prop up a Labour government in the event of a hung parliament, though he declined to give a yes or no answer on whether it was a red line.