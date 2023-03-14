The Tories’ latest blunder is about to devastate household finances

07/03/2023. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with Chancellor the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during the Cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street - Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

Investment will suffer. Shareholders will be poorer. Pension funds will have lower returns, and the competitiveness of the UK against our major rivals will be damaged.

With the huge rise in corporation tax now just a few weeks away, the chorus of complaints about its potentially catastrophic impact on the British economy is growing louder with every day that passes. And yet one point is easily missed. It is not just businesses that will suffer. Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid is about to make the cost of living crisis a whole lot worse.

The Government can hardly downplay the scale of what it is about to do: this will be one of the largest tax rises in recent British economic history.

At the start of the new tax year – and assuming there isn’t going to be a last-minute U-turn in this week’s Budget – the rate of corporation tax will rise from 19pc to 25pc. At a stroke, the UK will be transformed from a relatively low tax base for businesses to one of the highest.

When Sunak first announced the rise as chancellor, he argued that someone had to pay for the vast costs of the pandemic, and for fixing the NHS, and that it was only fair that businesses should meet most of the burden.

Well, perhaps. But that is not what his tax increase is going to do at all.

Indeed, while the opposition to the rise has typically focused narrowly on the impact it will have on profits, shareholders and investment, all this ignores the fact that corporate taxes are not really paid by companies any more than your TV set pays for the licence fee, or your house pays council tax, or Easyjet pays the air passenger levy. One way or another, all taxes are paid by people. It is just a question of who.

There is a large body of academic evidence to tell us that higher business taxes are very quickly passed on to consumers and workers in the form of higher prices and lower wages.

We even have a pretty good idea of the percentages. Research on the impact of higher taxes on business in Germany and the United States found that 31pc of the total rise fell on consumers, 38pc on workers, and 31pc on shareholders.

Just on the back of an envelope – which, come to think of it, is probably a lot more sophisticated than any of the Treasury models right now – it is not hard to work out what the impact of next month’s tax rise is likely to amount to.

Past estimates tell us that each percentage point rise in corporation tax adds 0.17pc to the general price index. So the 6 percentage point increase set for next month should be expected by itself to add an extra 1 per cent to the prices we all pay for everything in the shops.

It could be even more than that. A study by the European Central Bank reckoned that each percentage point rise added 0.4pc to prices, and if that is true we would see a 2.4pc increase in prices for a 6pc increase in corporate taxes.

Even worse, that comes at a time when inflation is already running at more than 8pc, making the struggle to control inflation a lot harder, and forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher than it otherwise would have done (and that’s going to make everyone’s mortgage payments more expensive as well).

Likewise, the corporation tax increase will take £6 billion from households in the form of lower wages (31pc of the £18 billion the tax rise is estimated to raise, in case anyone wants to crunch the numbers for themselves).

Just as significantly, the evidence tells us that it is younger and lower skilled workers who will suffer the most, since they have the least ability to negotiate matching pay rises for themselves. Add it all up and, within the first year of the tax rises, we will all be faced with having to pay higher prices out of lower wages.

This could hardly come at a worse time. The UK is already facing the most serious cost of living crisis in at least two generations.

With inflation running at 8.8pc annually, living standards are being squeezed at a rate we haven't seen since the chaotic 1970s. In real terms, wages are falling at an alarming rate, and soaring energy and food prices mean that it is hard for many families to afford everyday essentials.

It hardly seems like the ideal time for ministers to push up prices and cut average wages even more. And yet, that is precisely what the Government is about to do.

So opponents of the corporation tax rise have been missing a trick. The argument against increasing corporate taxes is usually based on the damage that it will do to companies. And, in fairness, there is some truth in that.

Factories won’t be located in the UK, jobs will be shifted to other locations, and new investments will be stalled once the rate at businesses are taxed starts to rise.

That, however, misses the most significant problem. The real cost is about to be borne by all of the rest of us. Amid a cost of living crisis, pushing up the rate of corporation tax to 25pc is set to increase prices in the shops, and cut wages as well.

Once voters start to notice, as they soon will, they will know precisely who to blame: the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.