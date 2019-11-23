Tories Lead Labour as Brexit Party Loses Ground, Polls Show

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Conservatives remain ahead of Labour by at least 10 percentage points with less than three weeks to the general election, according to five different polls released on Saturday.

Brexit Party lost 3 percentage points after its decision not to stand in more than half of seats, three of the surveys show.The general election is Dec. 12.

YouGov Poll

Tories unchanged at 42%, YouGov poll for The Sunday Times showsLabour unchanged at 30%Liberal Democrats up 1 point to 16%Brexit Party down 1 point to 3%SNP unchanged at 4%Greens unchanged at 4%Pollster surveyed 1,677 adults nationally Nov. 21-22

Savanta ComRes Poll

Tories unchanged at 42%, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Express Sunday editionLabour up 1 point to 32%Liberal Democrats unchanged at 15%Brexit Party unchanged at 5%SNP down 1 point to 3%Greens unchanged at 2%Pollster surveyed 2,038 British adults online Nov. 20-21

Deltapoll

Conservatives at 43%, down 2 points, according to the most recent Deltapoll for The Mail on SundayLabour unchanged at 30%Liberal Democrats up 5 points to 16%Brexit Party down 3 points to 3%Deltapoll interviewed 1,519 British adults online Nov. 21-23

Opinium Poll

Opinium Research poll showed the Tories are now supported by 47% of voters, up from 44%Labour unchanged at 28%Liberal Democrats fall 2 points to 12%Brexit Party falls 3 points to 3%SNP rises 1 point to 5%Greens unchanged at 3%Perceptions of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have not improved in light of their first head-to-head debate on Nov. 19, Opinium saidPollster surveyed 2,003 U.K. adults nationally Nov. 20-22

BMG Poll

Tories gained 4 points to 41%, according to the most recent BMG Research poll for The IndependentLabour at 28%, down 1 point“The increase in the Conservative lead can be attributed to the Brexit Party’s decision not to stand in more than half of seats:” BMG’s head of polling Robert StruthersLiberal Democrats at 18%, up 2 pointsGreens unchanged at 5%Brexit Party at 3%, down 6 pointsPoll continues to show a majority support EU membership, with Remain leading Leave by 54% to 46%, unchanged from a week agoBMG surveyed 1,663 British voters Nov. 19-21

