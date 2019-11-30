Tories’ Lead Over Labour Narrows to Six Points, BMG Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowed to six percentage points from 13 last week, according to a BMG Research poll for the Independent on Saturday.

The Tories have support of 39% of voters, down from 41% in the prior survey.

Support for Labour jumped by five percentage points to 33% from 28% last week. BMG’s head of polling Robert Struthers sees growing evidence that Labour is building momentum ahead of the Dec. 12 election and that the vote could leave the Conservatives without a majority.

“The shifts we have witnessed in our headline voting intention figures take the Conservative lead from a likely majority into possible hung parliament territory,” Struthers said.

The poll, which surveyed 1,663 voters Nov. 26-27, also shows a decrease of five points in the support for Liberal Democrats, to 13%, while the Brexit Party gained one point to 4%. The Greens are unchanged at 5%.

