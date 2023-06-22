Tories must resist the culture of bailouts

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It is remarkable that, on the day the Bank of England was forced to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points, its Governor chose to pin part of the blame for stubbornly high inflation on “unsustainable” wage increases. The truth is that higher pay is a response to Andrew Bailey’s intolerable failure to deliver upon his inflation mandate, not the original cause of the pathology.

For years now, the Bank has taken a cavalier approach to monetary policy. Guided by faulty neo-Keynesian modelling and paying little or no attention to the money supply, it assumed that the massive quantitative easing and zero interest rates that accompanied and financed the Covid lockdowns would have no lasting or meaningful impact on inflation. This turned out to be totally wrong, and yet it has been trying to excuse its failures ever since. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made matters worse, but was neither the original nor the current reason why inflation is stuck at 8.7 per cent, and why core inflation is going up.

Regrettably, the Government has also sought to cover for the Bank’s errors, with Rishi Sunak again warning the supermarkets not to raise their prices. This makes little sense: the problem is that interest rates were kept too low for too long, not that retailers became greedy and suddenly discovered some hitherto unknown market power.

A 0.25 percentage point rise had been expected but the Monetary Policy Committee decided to respond to the previous day’s dreadful inflation figures by going for a full half-point hike. This may be overkill, as the money supply has already slowed dramatically, but the Bank’s reputation is now so damaged in the international markets that it must overshoot.

There is no doubt that higher mortgage rates will be painful. The Bank is again to blame here: for too long, it gave the impression that low rates were here to stay, lulling many people into a false sense of security. We will also soon find out whether the regulation governing mortgage lending was fit for purpose. Until the middle of last year, commercial banks had to explicitly stress-test borrowers to see if they could afford higher rates, but the Bank abolished this, helping first-time buyers. Was it right to do so?

Many other rules remain restricting the size of mortgages relative to earnings, and ultimately, the principle of caveat emptor – buyer beware – must have a central role to play in a market economy. Any sensible borrower would have known that rates can go up as well as down. Many chose to buy a house because they could see that interest payments were cheaper than rental payments.

One thing is certain: the Government must resist the calls for a bailout of mortgage borrowers. We have developed a culture since the financial crash of 2007-8 of expecting the state to step in and underwrite or directly compensate anyone who is disadvantaged by events. Swathes of the financial system were directly or indirectly bailed out, stabilising the economy but rewarding moral hazard. The bailouts also established a principle that is incompatible with genuine capitalism: profits remained privatised, but losses were nationalised, encouraging perverse behaviour and preventing the proper cleansing of the economy.

Billions were spent propping up employment and businesses during the pandemic. Further huge sums have been spent keeping energy bills down after they soared as a result of the war in Ukraine. There are now calls for yet another rescue package using money taken from people who themselves are not borrowing to buy a house.

This does not mean we do not feel sympathy for those about to be placed in jeopardy. There might be some action that lenders can take to help their customers through the worst, avoiding repossessions if possible. But talk of more bailouts and relief funds is reckless: why should renters – who have only suffered from booming housing prices – be sacrificed? We can’t go on like this, redistributing from have-nots to haves, subsidising risk and penalising prudence. One cannot ban repossessions or wish away economic pain. It is vital that the economy be allowed to readjust, and that we don’t end up with an army of zombie mortgages.

Rishi Sunak has set his face against demagogic measures before, only to cave in, as with the windfall tax on energy companies. He will need to face down these latest calls even if it means a political cost for his Government.

