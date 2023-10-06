‘The Tories will not win the next election under the axis of Sunak and Hunt’

'There seems to be no appetite in the present Government to listen to the concerns of ordinary people' - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

The Conservative Party conference dominated the headlines this week, provoking much debate. Telegraph readers also shared their thoughts on the Var system causing controversy at another Premier League game, as well as Nick Robinson’s defence of the BBC.

Read on to see this week’s biggest talking points from the comments section and the Letters page, and join the conversation in the comments section below.

Conservative Party conference

Speakers at the conference in Manchester provoked criticism among Telegraph readers. Suella Braverman’s speech on immigration, Liz Truss’s call for corporation tax to be slashed and Rishi Sunak’s decision to axe the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 were the biggest points of contention.

Although many found a number of the policy announcements promising, others felt distrustful of the Government, questioning whether it was capable of delivering these policies and how it would affect the next general election.

Premier League Var debacle

The Video Assistant Referee system suffered one of its biggest setbacks during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, when a goal by Luis Díaz was incorrectly ruled offside.

On Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, demanded a Tottenham-Liverpool replay to correct the error.

This has led to spirited debate on the value of Var, how it has negatively impacted the enjoyment of goal scoring, and whether this one bad decision could have changed the momentum of how Liverpool played.

Nick Robinson on the BBC

Nick Robinson defended the BBC in an article in The Telegraph on Tuesday, arguing that despite politics becoming more divisive and the media more fragmented, 61 per cent of people told Reuters this year that they do trust the BBC.

Readers quickly took to the comments to argue against Mr Robinson, insisting that the BBC and the Today programme’s version of the news has become impartial, woke and out of touch with its readers.

